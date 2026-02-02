New pear variety with longer shelf life

On 14 January, the first meeting between the main partners of the Eden Gold project was held in Paris to share the guidelines of the European Club, which, in the coming years, will support the development of this new variety, which, in 2025, confirmed the high expectations of its licensees.

"Eden Gold is changing consumer perceptions of how pears are eaten, making them more like a snack than a dessert. The product is also highly appreciated by buyers because it has a long shelf life, which minimizes waste at points of sale - known to be an Achilles heel in this category - and maintains consistent quality throughout the marketing period, giving the variety's organoleptic characteristics a distinct identity," explains Maicol Galeati, Greenyard Fresh Italy's MD.

Greenyard Fresh Italy, part of the global Greenyard Group, has the highest cultivated area in Europe of Eden Gold, with over 150 hectares, most of which are in Italy. In terms of production, the quantities harvested and subsequently marketed have quadrupled compared to the previous year.

"The volumes marketed are growing steadily as the planted crops come into production. Despite having quadrupled volumes, the marketing campaign will end earlier than expected. This demonstrates the great appreciation of Eden Gold by consumers and large-scale retailers. As evidence of this, we highlight the decision by our main distribution chain partners to position Eden Gold as their premium private label product. There is no doubt that the crunchiness, juiciness, and sweetness of this fruit are increasingly becoming the novel characteristics that will enable the product to revive the sector.

We confirm the planned commercial expansion that has led to the introduction of Eden Gold in new countries, including England. Long-standing customers in Austria and Germany have increased their sales fivefold compared to last year.

The long-term forecast is to significantly increase the area under cultivation and guarantee consumers the opportunity to enjoy Eden pears for nine months, always with the same organoleptic characteristics. To this end, around 80 hectares will be planted by next spring.

2026 will be a year of great news for Eden Gold, and we look forward to sharing our big plans for the next campaign with producers, buyers, and consumers."

