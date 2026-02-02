Snack tomato and convenience vegetables target changing consumer demand

Unica Group will present its latest products at Fruit Logistica, aimed at responding to evolving consumer trends and strengthening its positioning in international markets.

One of the main highlights at the Berlin trade fair will be Soloh, a tomato developed specifically for the snack category. Designed to be eaten straight out of the pack, Soloh is positioned as a premium snacking tomato, combining high sweetness with a fresh, balanced acidity. According to the group, the product offers a distinctive sensory experience and elevates tomato snacking into a new segment. The name reflects both its unique character and its Mediterranean origin.

The launch of Soloh aligns with the growing demand for healthy snack options across European markets, a trend that continues to reshape how consumers approach fruit and vegetable consumption. While positioned as a high-end snack in terms of flavor and visual appeal, the product is intended for a broad consumer base.

Innovation remains a central pillar of Unica's strategy, particularly in the tomato category. Alongside Soloh, the group continues to develop concepts such as mixed tomato punnets, allowing consumers to sample different varieties in smaller formats suited to multiple consumption occasions.

In parallel, Unica is working to diversify the aubergine category, with a focus on younger consumers, among whom consumption is declining. Recent additions include the Delistra® mini aubergine, developed in formats adapted to both retail and foodservice. The product responds to changing household structures, including single-person households and couples without children, helps reduce food waste, and is suitable for modern cooking methods such as air fryer preparation.

Beyond its commercial positioning, Delistra® has also attracted scientific interest. Research conducted by the University of Granada, ibs.GRANADA, the Cellbitec Foundation, and published in Food Bioscience, identified natural compounds rich in flavonoids and polyphenols in Delistra seeds that inhibited the growth of colon cancer cells in laboratory and animal studies.

The second-tier cooperative is also expanding its convenience range, developing IV and V range vegetable products, as well as value-added recipes featuring ingredients with strong consumer appeal, such as quinoa and caramelized vegetables, combining ease of use with flavor.

Unica is further strengthening its convenience offering with the launch of a grated tomato produced using high-pressure processing technology. By avoiding thermal treatment, the process preserves the fresh flavor and nutritional profile of grated tomato while ensuring food safety. The product offers a shelf life of up to 9 weeks, contributing to reduced food waste and supporting the group's value-added strategy.

Fruit Logistica will also serve as a platform to highlight Unica Group's recent expansion following the incorporation of Cooperativa del Campo Guadiaro and San Martín del Tesorillo, Tesoricoop, both located in the Sierra de los Alcornocales area of Cadiz. Specialized in organic avocados and citrus, the two cooperatives contribute a combined annual volume of 15 million kilos, including 5 million kilos of avocados, a strategic product given its growing global demand.

Unica Group will be exhibiting at stand A 20, hall 18.

