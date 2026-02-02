"Relatively dry conditions, which means we see very clean fruit with exceptional colour"

New Zealand grower and marketer Te Mata Exports started the harvest of their exclusive a1™ apple variety on 19th January in both Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

"This was about a week earlier than expected," said Sarah McCormack, CEO at Te Mata. "We had excellent growing conditions in spring and early summer. We had good heat units and relatively dry conditions, which means we are seeing very clean fruit with exceptional colour this season. The size is looking average this year, and yields are slightly up."

The a1 apple is one of the earliest varieties of the season to be exported, and the first containers were loaded last week; these were the first to be shipped out of New Zealand. Te Mata will ship approximately 120 containers of the a1 this season.

"We will ship good volumes to China, Vietnam, and Japan again this year. However, we are also looking at expanding more into some of our other markets across South East Asia, as well as India. We are also seeing excellent demand for a1 on the New Zealand domestic market, with all fruit being sold locally by our parent company, MG Group.

"Japan was our best performing market last year, which was very pleasing considering it was our first time shipping a1 to that market. As a result, we have seen a good increase in demand for this season.

Te Mata made the decision to cap the planting of the a1 apple at 100 hectares, currently there are around 5ha left to be planted, which will be completed this year. "We are getting strong enquiries from growers wanting to plant more; however, we are holding firm with our commitment to cap the total planted area at 100ha. Our strategy is to get a1 into the market as early as possible before the main Royal Gala crop arrives. It is important to hit the right balance between supply and demand to be able to maximise returns for our growers."

