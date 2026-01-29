"We’re currently managing a Victorian heatwave, but our mitigation settings are keeping quality on-spec"

Romeo's Best has grape production from July through to October in the Far North Queensland and Central Queensland, supplying the Australian market when there are no other grapes available.

Queensland (Early Season) — ARRA Sweeties™

"We had excellent growing conditions in both the Far North Queensland (Mareeba–Mutchilba) and Central Queensland, with strong berry size and uniformity," said Francesca Wagner, Executive General Manager at the company. "Despite quality being outstanding, total supply was down on last year. That's consistent with bi-annual fluctuations we see from time to time due to crop load and vine physiology, so not unexpected."

"Our production runs from July through October. That early window is exactly why Queensland matters for our customers and us, as it gives reliable domestic fruit ahead of southern seasons and in lieu of imports. Demand exceeded supply throughout the Queensland window, with rapid sell-through and strong repeat orders from retail partners."

© Romeo's Best

Main Season Southern/Victorian Program

"Overall conditions have been very good. We're currently managing a Victorian heatwave, but our mitigation settings, precision irrigation, canopy management, night/early-morning harvest windows, and post-harvest cooling are keeping quality on-spec."

Romeo's Best has approximately 2,000 hectares combined in pre- and post-production across its network. Harvest starts in Far North Queensland, then rolls progressively south, delivering continuity of supply through the year.

Picking started in January in Victoria, and blocks are staged to keep consistent sizing, pressure, and sugars across programs.

"Our core lines remain ARRA, Sun World and IFG selections, now Bloomfresh, with program planning built around their complementary timings and flavour profiles. Demand continues to exceed supply. The focus remains on reliable fill rates, quality consistency, and strong category performance with our retail partners.

China is the main export market for the grapes from Victoria, and demand also exceeds supply for this fruit.

"Our brand positioning is premium; some customers have even likened our label to 'the Louis Vuitton of grapes' for its quality and presentation."

© Romeo's Best

Lindsay Romeo, Romeos Best Managing Director and Francesca Wagner, Romeos Best Executive General Manager with Hon Anthony (Tony) Perrett MP, Queensland Minister for Primary Industries

Outlook and strategic context

"The outlook is very positive, particularly for us due to our import-replacement program in Far North Queensland. By bringing forward domestic fruit in the July–October window, we're substituting imports with Australian-grown product, strengthening sovereign capability and supply-chain resilience."

This directly supports Qld government priorities, including the Prosper 2050 vision for sustainable economic growth and resilience, by building year-round Australian availability and reducing exposure to offshore supply shocks. Lowering food miles in the import window via Queensland production and on-shore cold-chain, and creating regional jobs and long-term investment in FNQ horticulture.

"Our FNQ program directly supports Future Made in Australia by replacing imports in July–October and building sovereign capability in fresh grapes. During an FNQ farm visit by Hon Anthony (Tony) Perrett MP, Queensland Minister for Primary Industries, we outlined how our July–October program replaces imports with Queensland-grown fruit and strengthens sovereign capability under Future Made in Australia settings."

