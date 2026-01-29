"Compared to previous seasons, the apple market feels calmer"

It's been a very stable and calm apple season this year for Polish apple exporters, says Jan Nowakowski, manager of Polish apple distributor Genesis Fresh: "Since December, the season has been moving in a stable way for us at Genesis Fresh. Sales have been regular, without big surprises, but the market is very price-driven. We focus mainly on quality, continuity, and reliable programs with our customers, rather than pushing volumes. Compared to previous seasons, the market feels calmer, but margins are still tight."

At this point in the season, the main varieties of apples are still plentiful in stock. According to Nowakowski, the demand is there, but importers are slightly cautious and order smaller quantities. "Availability is still good for our key varieties, especially Red Jonaprince, Gala, and Golden Delicious. Apples from CA storage are holding quality well. Demand is steady but cautious. European retail customers are buying, but often in smaller volumes and with strong price pressure. Overseas demand exists mainly for good colour and consistent quality. Buyers are careful, but regular cooperation continues."

Recently, Poland has seen frosts, with temperatures reaching -15 degrees Celsius during the night. Nowakowski states that at least for apples, the weather has not disrupted anything in terms of availability and logistics: "As one can expect, the recent frosts in Poland have not affected the apples currently in storage. For the new season, however, it is still too early to say what the impact will be. At this moment, we are monitoring the situation closely together with our growers."

Nowakowski does not expect much to change in the coming weeks. "We expect the coming weeks to look similar to the current situation. Demand should remain stable rather than very strong. Standard quality fruit will stay under pressure, while better quality apples will move more easily. Our focus will stay on quality, planning, and long-term partnerships," he concludes.

