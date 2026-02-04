Fully driverless freight trucks enter daily commercial service in U.S.

Validated for safety and now operating in routine commercial service, Gatik is deploying freight-only trucks without a driver or safety observer on public roads in parts of Texas, Arkansas, and Arizona. The company is carrying out daily deliveries for Fortune 50 retailers, representing the first sustained, large-scale deployment of fully autonomous trucks in U.S. commercial freight operations.

Gatik is operating fully driverless trucks in revenue-generating service across multiple U.S. states. According to the company, it currently has around $600 million in contracted revenue and is completing daily deliveries with no human driver behind the wheel. Operations focus on regional logistics, transporting goods between distribution centres, warehouses, and retail locations.

Gatik launched freight-only driverless operations in mid-2025. Since then, the company reports completing approximately 60,000 driverless orders, operating day and night on highways and surface streets. To date, Gatik says it has logged more than 2,000 hours of driverless operation and more than 10,000 driverless miles on public roads. Routes extend up to 400 miles and are designed for regional supply networks rather than long-haul freight. The current fleet consists of 26- and 30-foot medium-duty trucks.

"Autonomous trucking is no longer a promise. It's a business," said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. "With more than $600 million in contracted revenue, Gatik has proved that autonomous trucking is not only possible but commercially viable, and the fierce demand for our solution reflects how quickly this new model will reshape the future of logistics. Today, we are operating fully driverless trucks across multiple logistics networks and markets, serving the largest retailers and CPG companies in the country."

The driverless trucks currently operate in the Dallas–Fort Worth region of Texas, the Phoenix metropolitan area in Arizona, and Northwest Arkansas. They transport ambient, refrigerated, and frozen goods and operate close to 24 hours a day.

Before launching driverless services, the company completed an independent review of elements of its Safety Assessment Framework and engaged with U.S. Department of Transportation agencies, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Gatik also coordinated with state authorities in Texas, Arizona, and Arkansas and conducted training sessions for first responders.

Gatik's operations are supported by a collaboration with Isuzu Motors Limited, integrating autonomous driving technology into Isuzu medium-duty trucks. "We are pleased to see Gatik begin Level 4 driverless operations using Isuzu medium-duty trucks," said Hiroshi Sato, Senior Executive Officer and Vice President, Engineering Division, Isuzu Motors Limited. "This represents an important step in bringing autonomous driving technologies into commercial logistics operations. Through our collaboration with Gatik, Isuzu is contributing reliable vehicle platforms to support this progress and continuing preparations for future autonomous-ready vehicle programs."

Gatik states that its autonomous trucks are also commercially deployed in Nebraska and Ontario, Canada, with further expansion planned.

