Amid the unrest that has been shaking Iran since late December, the Iranian government decided to shut down mobile and internet networks across the country since January 8, resulting in a prolonged nationwide blackout. As far as the fresh produce trade is concerned, this blackout has led to a significant slowdown in exports without, however, completely paralyzing the market, according to Hadi Mirzaei, an Iranian fruit and vegetable trader.

The exporter reports: "Over the past 20 days, we have virtually lost all contact with our clients. We have been cut off from the world, and many traders have suffered heavy losses. Internet service was often down or too slow, and we had to improvise to continue working and delivering to our clients. Using specific VPN services was one solution, although it was not always useful or secure. We had to revert to old ways, such as phone calls, which are tedious and costly."

"But we didn't stop working. Fruit and vegetable exports from Iran have continued throughout this whole period," Mirzaei assures.

Accustomed to working in difficult conditions and demonstrating resilience, in a country that has been subject to economic sanctions for decades, Iranian exporters have been able to rely on their structures and personnel in other countries. Mirzaei states: "Long before recent events, Iran has been cut off from the global banking network. We export through other countries and have been able to maintain contact with our resources, even though it has been tough during the blackout."

Inside Iran, financial and administrative services remained operational, according to the exporter. "Banks, road and air transport, and administrative services remained virtually stable, and we did not encounter any major problems," he says, admitting that the loss of contact with buyers had not allowed the resilience of these services to be fully put to the test.

"The situation has been improving in recent days. Internet access in Iran is now stable, and we have recently been able to maintain contact with our foreign partners. It seems that the government has eased the restrictions," Mirzaei adds.

While the situation is currently more or less stable when it comes to Iranian trade, the risk of escalation is real. Political commentators concur that military engagement in the region is certain and imminent, entailing major logistical disruptions, potentially paralyzing trade and maritime traffic.

