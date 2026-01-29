Peru field tour compares pot and soil blueberry systems

A technical field tour focused on blueberry production systems will take place in Peru ahead of the International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026. The one-day visit is part of the official program and is designed to allow participants to observe, compare, and discuss pot-grown and soil-grown production under commercial conditions.

The Technical Tour Peru 2026 centers on on-site evaluation of irrigation, nutrition, and crop management protocols, with an emphasis on measurable criteria linked to yield, fruit size, firmness, and condition at destination. The format combines field observation with technical discussion, aiming to provide participants with practical reference points for adjusting management strategies and monitoring outcomes.

During the tour, two blueberry operations covering more than 700 hectares will be visited. Each site represents a different production approach, allowing for direct comparison under challenging climatic conditions and defined commercial targets. Participants will assess how different systems respond in terms of productivity, stability, and post-harvest performance.

A key component of the program is the comparison between pot cultivation and in-ground systems. Evaluation criteria include substrate and soil pH, fertigation strategies, water management, and root development. This comparative approach is intended to support decision-making on system selection, investment priorities, and the selection of indicators to measure impact at the farm level.

The visit will also cover nutrition and biostimulation protocols, irrigation management, phytosanitary practices, and the use of biological inputs. Harvest and post-harvest criteria will be reviewed, alongside varietal strategies linked to shelf life and climate adaptation. The focus throughout is on practices that can be assessed based on observable results.

Field visits will be guided by technical teams from the host companies. The structure emphasizes on-site explanation and question-and-answer sessions, allowing participants to benchmark their own practices and identify potential areas for adjustment.

The tour is scheduled ahead of the main Lima meeting and is integrated into the overall seminar program. Topics observed in the field are revisited during conference sessions, panel discussions, and within the commercial exhibition area, where participants can further examine technical approaches and discuss solutions with suppliers.

The Technical Tour Peru 2026 will take place on Monday, March 9. Participation requires registration for the International Blueberries Seminar Lima 2026, scheduled for March 11 and 12. The participation fee is US$150 plus VAT. Places are limited.

Further itinerary details and registration information are available through the official Blueberries Consulting channels.

