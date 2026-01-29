Chinese cold-chain logistics volume reach 381.4 million tons in 2025

Data released by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing show that China's cold-chain logistics sector continued to expand in 2025, supported by steady consumer demand, according to CCTV News. Both market scale and infrastructure capacity increased over the year, reflecting changes in consumption and distribution patterns.

According to the data, total cold-chain logistics volume reached 381.4 million tons in 2025, an increase of 4.5 per cent year on year. Total cold storage capacity rose to 267 million cubic meters, up 5.53 per cent. Alongside capacity growth, the sector is placing more emphasis on automation and intelligent management, indicating a shift toward efficiency and operational control alongside expansion.

The development of cold-chain logistics is closely linked to changes in consumer behaviour. One clear trend is rising demand for higher-quality fresh products, with freshness and traceability becoming more relevant for a broader group of consumers. Expanded cold-chain capacity allows temperature-sensitive products such as fresh produce to reach a wider geographic area with more consistent quality.

Growth in online and instant retail channels is also influencing cold-chain demand. E-commerce platforms, online grocery services, and on-demand delivery operators have expanded rapidly, offering same-day and short-interval delivery options. Qin Yuming, secretary-general of the cold-chain logistics committee of the CFLP, was quoted by CCTV News as saying that cold-chain logistics maintained steady growth in 2025, with infrastructure networks largely in place. He noted that the expansion of online and instant retail has created additional demand for cold-chain services.

As cold-chain infrastructure extends into smaller cities and regions, access to fresh and temperature-sensitive products is increasing across a wider consumer base. This broader coverage supports more stable demand while placing greater importance on maintaining speed and quality throughout the supply chain.

Progress in cold-chain logistics is also affecting imports. Improved infrastructure and technology adoption have reduced logistics costs and improved efficiency, enabling imported fresh and frozen products to reach lower-tier cities more quickly. This includes products such as fresh fruit, meat, and seafood, which are increasingly available beyond major urban centres.

Ahead of the Spring Festival, imported products such as Chilean cherries and New Zealand kiwifruit have become more common in the market, with freshness widely viewed as a baseline requirement. For exporters, the performance of China's cold-chain system is shaping market access conditions.

For example, Chilean cherries are harvested between November and February, aligning with China's domestic off-season and peak holiday demand. According to the People's Daily, cherries are rapidly cooled after harvest, packed under controlled atmospheres, and shipped to China over a journey exceeding 20 days.

Overall, the evolution of China's cold-chain logistics network reflects broader shifts in how consumption, distribution, and product quality are managed, influencing access to fresh products across domestic and imported supply chains.

Source: Global Times