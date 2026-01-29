"Our Plastoflex 71 anti-freeze candle has become a benchmark in the face of climate uncertainty"

For several years now, spring frost has been one of the main risk factors for stone fruit and wine growers. While the last three seasons have been relatively spared from severe frosts, the current unstable climate is prompting the sector to remain vigilant. Against this backdrop, Bondev continues to develop tried-and-tested protection solutions with its partner Bogdany Petrol Ltd, while strengthening its position as the benchmark in the anti-freeze candle market.

© Bondev SAS

A brand now recognized in the field

Since 2018, Plastoflex 71 has gradually established itself as a leading brand of anti-freeze candles in France. "Today, our candles are known and recognized by the majority of stone fruit growers and winegrowers. This recognition is the result of several years of work in the field, testing, and user feedback," explains Laurie Suhr, Bondev's managing director. The effectiveness of Plastoflex candles is based mainly on their high calorific value, their ease of use, and their reliability in real-life conditions, criteria that have become essential for growers faced with increasingly short windows of intervention.

Uncertain weather conditions are driving forward planning

Although recent campaigns have not been marked by severe frosts, caution is still the order of the day. "We are seeing more and more alternations between very mild periods and intense cold. Under these conditions, it is becoming extremely difficult to predict how stone fruit flowering will progress," explains Laurie Suhr.

Faced with this uncertainty, many growers choose to plan ahead. "When in doubt, they are already preparing their stocks of anti-freeze candles so that they can react quickly in March and April, months when the weather can be particularly extreme."

© Bondev SAS

Solutions designed to maximize effectiveness in the orchard

Over the years, Bondev has refined its range to meet the needs of growers. The Plastoflex 71 candles, packaged in 60-liter drums, are designed to deliver even, long-lasting heat. "Our aim is not only to offer a product, but a comprehensive frost protection solution that is easy to use and tailored to the realities of farming," explains the company's managing director.

A technical innovation to enhance the warming effect

Among recent developments, in 2025, Bondev developed chimneys specifically adapted to 60-liter barrels. "These chimneys have been designed to maximize the warming effect of the candles, particularly when used in conjunction with wind towers," explains Laurie Suhr. Tests carried out in Hungary showed a measurable increase in temperature on the heated surface around the chimney, confirming the value of this innovation in improving the overall effectiveness of the anti-frost system.

A stronger international presence at Fruit Logistica

Bondev will be present at this year's Fruit Logistica trade fair in Berlin, a strategic event for the company. "We want to take advantage of this event to take stock of the situation with our French clients, and also to develop our business with Spain and Portugal," explains Laurie Suhr. Interested producers and partners can already get in touch to arrange a meeting during the three-day event.

For more information:

Laurie Suhr

Bondev

Phone: +33(0)6 35 40 85 89

[email protected]

https://plastoflex71.hu/

https://bondev.fr/