Higher stocks of French apples and pears and lower producer prices

In December 2025, the stocks of French apples and pears were higher than in 2024, as were exports. Producer prices, however, have dropped.

Apple prices lower than in 2024

At the end of December 2025, French apple stocks were 4% higher than last year (and 11% higher than the average of the last five years). Volumes marketed are stable. And while December is not usually a good month for apple consumption, Granny Smith and Fuji apples are exceptions, with sales up by 34% and 25%, respectively.

Producer prices are down by 4% over 1 year. On the export front, between August and November 2025, shipments to the EU rose by 2%, with an increase in sales to Italy (+99%) and Spain (+15%). Sales to Belgium and Germany, on the other hand, dropped significantly, by 60% and 22%, respectively. Exports to third countries rose, notably to Saudi Arabia (+119%) and China (+78%), offsetting a 14% drop in the UK.

Pear prices lower than in 2024

French pear stocks are up by 25% over 1 year. Producer prices are 4% lower than last year, but above the five-year average.

Between July and November 2025, pear exports rose by 23% from last year, and 17% compared to the 2020-2024 average. Sales are mainly to the Netherlands (+72%) and Germany (+15%). Shipments to Spain are down by 25%, while sales to third countries are up by 16%.

Source: Agreste