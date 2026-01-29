Piedmont apples already on their way to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia

The first containers of red apples from Piedmont under the brand name La Grande Bellezza Italiana have already left for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia by ship. Chiara Gaiardoni (sales office and executive assistant) explains some details. "The export of apples follows other shipments we made last year, also with different products. The packed produce is taken to the port of Genoa and, from there, it reaches the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Once the apple season is over, other products will be exported in the spring and summer period."

On the international market, Italy is perceived as a country capable of combining tradition, culture, and craftsmanship. This value is particularly reflected in the agricultural and food sector.

"A particularly significant response comes from countries such as the Arab Emirates and the Middle East more generally. In areas such as Oman, Jeddah, Kuwait, Qatar, and Dubai, end consumers are willing to recognise and pay a premium price for products of Italian origin, as long as they are supported by actual and consistent quality that can be proven. In these markets, Italian products represent a promise of excellence, reliability, and distinction."

"Although I have only been working in the sector for a short time, I have already understood that Italian origin is not just a simple element of geographical origin, but a real competitive asset, especially abroad, where it is recognised as synonymous with quality, attention to detail and the ability to create tailor-made solutions."

"However, experience in the field is teaching us that Italian origin alone is no longer sufficient to guarantee product differentiation. The international market is mature, informed, and demanding: in order to stand out, structured and coordinated work along the entire supply chain is necessary. In fact, the quality perceived by end customers stems from a vertical process, in which every link - from cultivation to processing and marketing - must share the same standards and objectives."

"In this context, the direct involvement of producers becomes an essential strategic element. Only through active collaboration and a clear sharing of commercial goals is it possible to guarantee the success of cultivation, qualitative continuity, and consistency of the product with market expectations. Therefore, La Grande Bellezza Italiana is not only what you see in the final product, but the result of a conscious, aligned, and value-oriented supply chain," concludes Chiara Gaiardoni.

