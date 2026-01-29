Soil-less strawberry orchards: 10 new hectares set up throughout the year

The new year has started with optimal expansion prospects for the domestic soil-less strawberry cultivation. Over the course of 2026, 10 new hectares dedicated to soil-less systems will be installed in some Italian regions, designed and built by Combimetal Carrera, a company specialising in the processing and manufacture of greenhouse structures.

© Vincenzo Iannuzziello | FreshPlaza.com

Production manager Rocco Carrera from Policoro (Matera) outlines a development plan covering several strategic geographical areas, including Basilicata, Sardinia, Calabria, Puglia, Piedmont, and Lazio.

© Vincenzo Iannuzziello | FreshPlaza.com

"These new areas will not replace the strawberry groves cultivated using traditional systems, but will represent new crops designed to increase production capacity through innovative multi-level systems. The structures are designed to guarantee maximum strength and durability over time. The plants feature 1 to 3 rows of height-adjustable gutters, supported by hot-dip galvanised steel poles, 2.5 mm thick and with a diameter of 42 mm. The stability of the entire frame is ensured by galvanised brackets and fixing plates, which are decisive elements to prevent the poles from sinking into the ground due to the weight of the eaves, the pallets, and the production itself."

© Vincenzo Iannuzziello | FreshPlaza.com

The efficiency of this type of planting significantly affects the planting density and optimises field work. "Thanks to the height configuration, with gutters spaced about 50 centimetres apart, it is possible to plant about 30% more plants than with the traditional method, as our customers confirm. The increase in productivity is accompanied by an improvement in working conditions for the operators involved in all cultivation stages, from transplanting to harvesting. In addition to labour savings and greater uniformity of the fruit, we are able to offer a complete consultancy and technical assistance service throughout all phases of the assembly of the structures and after planting. We are confident in what we are offering farmers, which is why we are confident that we can support our customers even after the assembly."

