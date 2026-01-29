Electricity-free potato storage under the African sun

In Kiptororo, a rural area in Nakuru County in Kenya, a potato storage shed has recently been constructed that operates entirely without electricity. The storage facility was built by Hanse AgroStore Africa on behalf of the Chemare Farmers Cooperative Society, which represents hundreds of potato growers.

© Hanse

The compact shed has a storage capacity of approximately 50 tons of potatoes and is designed to minimise temperature fluctuations. The structure consists of a steel frame with insulated sandwich panels that keep heat out during the day. Cooling is achieved through natural ventilation: Doors and hatches are opened at night to allow cooler air to enter, after which the shed is closed at dawn. In this way, daytime temperatures remain relatively low, functioning as a type of thermal buffer system.

According to the parties involved, this form of passive cooling enables potatoes to be stored for several weeks to months longer, with reduced quality losses. This provides farmers with greater flexibility in deciding when to sell and can help reduce post-harvest losses.

© Hanse

The components of the shed were prefabricated in Zeeland and then shipped to Kenya, where the storage facility has now been commissioned. The project demonstrates how simple, energy-independent storage solutions can be used to strengthen the food supply chain in rural areas.

