Sustainability is a major factor in the creation of packaging innovations, but simultaneously, the packaging can't compromise on performance, says Dr. Moturu, CEO and Co-Founder of fresh produce packaging manufacturer PeelON.inc: "Retail packaging is rapidly shifting toward solutions that combine sustainability with performance. Retailers are under pressure to reduce plastic waste while also addressing shrinkage and food spoilage at the store and consumer level. As a result, there is growing interest in transparent, compostable packaging that can extend freshness without compromising shelf appearance or cost."

© PeelOn Inc.The new packaging dat PeelOn brings to the market is called PeelON Retail+, and it uses compostable plastic, Moturu explains. "PeelON Retail+ is designed to address two major retail challenges simultaneously: short shelf life and plastic waste. Many fresh produce items spoil before they are sold or consumed, leading to shrinkage and consumer dissatisfaction. Retail+ packaging provides additional shelf and home-life, helping reduce spoilage while replacing conventional plastic. The packaging stands out because it's home compostable, transparent, and performance-driven. Unlike many compostable materials that require industrial composting, Retail+ packaging can fully decompose in home compost or backyard conditions within two to three months, making it practical for everyday consumers."

"Home compostability removes a major barrier to sustainable packaging adoption. Consumers do not need access to industrial composting facilities. After use, the packaging can be composted in a backyard or home compost bin, where it naturally breaks down within two to three months, returning to the soil without leaving plastic residues."

According to Moturu, the newly developed packaging is particularly effective for high-turnover fresh produce: "PeelON Retail+ creates a stable micro-environment inside the package that helps retain freshness for longer periods, both on the retail shelf and after purchase. This additional shelf and home-life give consumers more time to use the produce, significantly reducing spoilage and food waste. It's particularly well-suited for leafy greens, herbs, berries, grapes, and other high-turnover fresh produce that are sensitive to moisture loss and spoilage. These categories benefit most from improved freshness without altering their appearance or handling."

Moturu states that transparency is essential for consumer trust and purchasing decisions. "Retail+ packaging is fully transparent, allowing shoppers to clearly see the quality of the produce inside, similar to conventional plastic, but without environmental drawbacks. This packaging is designed to be an affordable alternative, especially when retailers factor in reduced shrinkage, fewer markdowns, and lower waste. While material costs may differ from traditional plastic, the overall economics improve through better sell-through and less product loss."

PeelON's new packaging aligns with retailer sustainability commitments by reducing plastic waste, lowering food spoilage, and offering home compostability: "It allows retailers to meet environmental targets without sacrificing packaging performance or consumer experience. Our vision is to redefine retail packaging by combining biology-aligned freshness, transparency, and home compostability. Retail+ is part of a broader effort to reduce both plastic pollution and food waste, creating a more sustainable fresh produce supply chain from shelves to home," Moturu concludes.

