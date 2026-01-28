Specialty winter melon program launched

Available in the U.S., Asia, and Europe

Legend Produce, in partnership with premier Honduran grower-exporter Agrolibano and Kiss Melons, is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 winter specialty melon program.

Beginning in February and running through May, the program will deliver the iconic Sugar Kiss (orange-flesh) and Summer Kiss (green-flesh) melons grown in the prime melon regions of southern Honduras. Weekly shipments will arrive at Miami, Florida, and Port Hueneme, California, ensuring consistent supply of sweet, high-brix melons to the North American market during the offshore season. A limited volume of containers will also be shipped directly to select partners in Asia and Europe.

© Legend Produce

Legend and Agrolibano have partnered for over 25 years to provide winter melons to the domestic markets. "This is a great opportunity to build upon our relationship with Agrolibano and expand the seasonality of the Kiss program," said Marco Ochoa, Chief Financial Officer at Legend Produce.

"This winter program is a game-changer for the Kiss Melons brand and a testament to the strength of our partnership," said Milas Russell, III, Managing Director of Kiss Melons, LLC. "Working with Agrolibano's over 40 years of knowledge, world-class growing and harvesting teams and Legend Produce's seamless import and distribution network allows us to extend the unmistakable Sugar Kiss and Summer Kiss eating experience to consumers in North America and Asia and, for the first time in limited quantities, to key markets in Europe."

The 2026 winter program will feature the signature Sugar Kiss and Summer Kiss varieties under the iconic Kiss Melons labels.

© Legend Produce

Retailers and foodservice buyers interested in securing volume for January–March 2026 are encouraged to contact their Legend Produce sales representative.



Contact:

Isabella Kekevian

Legend Produce

[email protected]

www.legendproduce.com

www.kissmelons.com