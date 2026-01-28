Amazon to close all Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores

Cofounder: “I think 10 years from now, Just Salad will be one of the largest fast-food chains in America”

Canada: A new Walmart Supercentre is coming to Alberta in southwest Edmonton

Walmart Canada reported: "To better serve its customers in Edmonton, Alberta, a new Walmart Supercentre is expected to open in 2027 in Desrochers Village, on Heritage Valley Trail SW. The approximately 140,000 square-foot southwest Edmonton Walmart Supercentre will feature: A full grocery department with fresh produce, bakery, fresh protein assortment (including chicken, beef, pork and seafood) and deli".

Source: walmartcanada.ca

Canada: Metro reports discount growth in Q1 as consumers continue to seek value

Metro Inc. has reported discount and online sales growth in the first quarter as shoppers continue to grapple with high food prices. "In the food sector, the search for value by consumers is stronger than ever. Certain categories, such as meat, coffee and fresh vegetables, were particularly impacted by shortages, increased production costs and international trade tensions", said Metro chief executive officer Eric La Flèche in the retailer's 2026 annual report. "These issues, which are beyond our control, kept pressure on the grocery basket". Metro reported its sales for the quarter totalled $5.29bln, up from $5.12bln a year earlier. Total sales for Q1 2026 were up 3.3%.

Source: canadiangrocer.com

Just Salad expects to be one of the largest restaurant chains in the U.S.

"I really believe that salad is in the early innings of replacing the sandwich as the default lunch item, and in some cases, the default dinner item, so I think there's a ton of opportunity", cofounder Nick Kenner said. "Anywhere there's a fast-food row, there's a place for Just Salad. I think 10 years from now, Just Salad will be one of the largest fast-food chains in America".

Source: nrn.com

Amazon is closing all Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores

Amazon said that it will close all Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go stores to focus on same-day fresh grocery delivery. The Seattle-based retail giant will convert some Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go brick-and-mortar locations into Whole Foods Markets and plans to open more than 100 new stores over the next few years.

Source: supermarketnews.com

US: GrubMarket introduces AI monitoring tool for food distributors and produce operators

GrubMarket has launched an artificial intelligence tool, the "Monitoring AI Agent", that it designed to continuously monitor operational and financial data for food distributors, wholesalers and produce companies.

Source: digitalcommerce360.com

US: Once Upon a Farm announces launch of initial public offering

Once Upon a Farm announced that it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering. Once Upon a Farm has applied to list its common stock on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "OFRM."

Source: businesswire.com

Get Harris Farm Markets groceries delivered same-day with Amazon Australia

Amazon Australia reported: "Amazon Australia announced a strategic fresh grocery delivery partnership with family-owned grocer Harris Farm Markets, bringing the grocer's premium fruit and veg, quality meats, and specialty products to Amazon.com.au for the first time. Customers in more than 80 suburbs in Sydney from Double Bay to Lakemba and Rhodes to Rockdale can now shop thousands of Harris Farm products with same-day and next-day delivery".

Source: aboutamazon.com.au

Belgium: Delhaize receives green light for Delfood acquisition - but must sell some stores

The Belgian Competition Authority has given Delhaize the green light to acquire Delfood, subject to certain conditions. This means that the official sale can now be finalized.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: New co-op society launches following merger of three independents

A new co-operative society called OurCoop has launched in the UK following the mergers of Central, Midcounties, and Chelmsford Star last year. The move creates the largest independent co-op society, bringing together more than 500 food stores alongside other businesses operating in the childcare, funeralcare, travel, energy and broadband sectors, with 1mln members and 13,000 staff.

Source: kamcity.com

France: Auchan plans to sell 91 supermarkets to Groupement Mousquetaires

Auchan is changing its restructuring plan to operate nearly 300 supermarkets under the Intermarché or Netto franchise. Instead, the retailer now wants to sell 91 supermarkets to Groupement Mousquetaires.

Source: retaildetail.eu

AECOC study unveils top priorities for Spain's fruit and vegetables sector in 2026

The fruit and vegetables sector in Spain is optimistic about its performance in 2026, after a positive performance in 2025, according to AECOC, which represents manufacturers and distributors in the country. More than three-quarters (78%) of fruit and vegetable companies in Spain are confident about the market's performance in the current year, while 9% expect a setback, data from AECOC's latest Fruit and Vegetable Sector Pulse report showed.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Major gaps in European supermarkets' climate and protein transition performance: leaders are emerging but many are falling behind

Questionmark reported: 'Europe's supermarkets could make or break the food system's climate impact, but few act on this responsibility, according to a new benchmark, Superlist Europe Environment 2026. The initiative led by think tank Questionmark, in collaboration with partners WWF Netherlands, Madre Brava, and ProVeg International and with the support of ambassadors Changing Markets, Climate Action Network France, PAN DACH, RoślinnieJemy, Spanish Vegetarian Union and The Food Foundation, compares 27 supermarkets across eight countries: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. Nico Muzi, Cofounder and Chief Programmes Officer at Madre Brava, said: "In Europe we eat too much protein and not enough fibre. That's why doctors and nutritionists recommend eating more fruit, veg and legumes and less meat. Supermarkets can play a positive role in meeting this challenge by setting targets to rebalance protein sales to sell more plants. By looking after their customers' health, they're also looking after the planet and their own business interests, as more plants means lower emissions and lower costs. So far, the Dutch and German retailers are leading the way. We urge the British, Spanish and French retailers to catch up and ensure good, healthy food is affordable to all".'

Source: thequestionmark.org