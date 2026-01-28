Europe remains key destination for sweet potatoes from the U.S.

Sweet potato supply from North Carolina has been solid this season. Although yields improved compared to the 2024 season, they remained lower compared to historical averages. "After challenging conditions in 2024, weather patterns again proved challenging during the 2025 growing season, contributing to below-average yields," says Jacy Barnes Clapp with Farm Pak Products. All in all, the season finished with yields approximately 10 percent below normal. Despite conditions that somewhat improved year-over-year, overall supply continued to trend lower.

Lower 2024 supply forced U.S. sweet potato growers to focus on meeting the needs of domestic retailers first before considering exports. This season, however, improved supply has created more opportunities to meet export demand. In addition, quality meets export specifications. Dry weather impacted the crop during the last part of the growing season and as a result, sizing is trending slightly smaller than average. "However, overall quality remains strong," shared Barnes Clapp.

Improved supply and strong quality allowed Farm Pak to start its export program in December. The company expects to continue shipping to Europe through the spring months. The majority of sweet potatoes is usually shipped between February and June when warmer temperatures slow down U.S. domestic consumption. "The U.K., Germany, Spain, and the Netherlands continue to be the main destinations for us," mentioned Barnes Clapp.

Fruit Logistica Berlin

This year, Farm Pak and Barnes Farming will return to Fruit Logistica in Berlin, which will be held from February 4-6. Visit the team in the USA Pavilion, Hall 25, Booth A-20.

