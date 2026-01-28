Japan launches rail-air export service for produce

In Japan, air freight company JAL Cargo has partnered with East Japan Railway to move time-sensitive fruit and vegetables from regional production areas to airports for export across Asia. The JAL de Hako-byun service combines high-speed rail with long-distance flights and is aimed at perishables requiring short lead times.

Departure stations include Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto, Shin-Aomori, Morioka, Akita, Sendai, Niigata, Nagano, and Tsuruga. From these locations, cargo is transported by Shinkansen to the Tokyo area.

Shipments are routed via Tokyo's Haneda and Narita airports for onward flights to destinations including Singapore Changi, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur International, Hong Kong International, Taiwan Taoyuan, and Taipei Songshan airports. The service is designed to connect regional production zones directly with export air routes, reducing reliance on road transport over long distances.

"By integrating the frequent and punctual Shinkansen train service with JAL's long-haul air network, this service achieves substantial reductions in transit time compared with conventional transport methods," the airline said. The initiative is also intended to ease pressure from Japan's ongoing shortage of lorry drivers and to contribute to lower CO₂ emissions by shifting cargo from road to rail.

The first commercial shipment using the new service departed from Tsuruga at 09.21 on January 13 and arrived at Taipei Songshan at 21.00 the same day. This followed a trial shipment conducted in October, during which cargo was transported from Sendai to Singapore.

The rail-air model reflects ongoing efforts within Japan's logistics sector to improve export connectivity for fresh produce, especially from regions located far from major international airports. By linking high-speed rail infrastructure with established air freight networks, exporters gain an alternative route to reach Asian markets within tight delivery windows while maintaining controlled handling conditions.

Source: Railway Gazette