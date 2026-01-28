Wim Peters Nurseries stands out with its special tomato mix

Dutch tomato grower Wim Peters Kwekerijen is represented at Fruit Logistica in Berlin in two different locations. In addition to its own stand in the familiar spot in Hall 1.2, the company is also featured elsewhere at the trade fair as one of the nominees for the Innovation Award. The nomination is based on the Sapori tomato concept, a premium line of mini cherry tomatoes in ivory, black, and green, packed in a 1.5-kilogram box.

At its greenhouse facilities in Someren, Wim Peters Kwekerijen has long been testing a wide range of non-standard varieties. "We continuously test special varieties, together with seed companies. The varieties selected for Sapori really stood out for us last season," says commercial manager Maurice Langeslag. "The trial results were very positive, which made us decide that we wanted to do more with them."

This decision led to the development of a new brand. The company already has experience in this area. Several years ago, Wim Peters Kwekerijen launched the Ajara brand alongside its own sales activities. "That is also a premium brand, under which we sell different tomato types. With Sapori, we are offering something truly unique for a niche market. That is why we chose to create a separate brand. Sometimes you have to take a calculated risk, especially in this segment."

© Wim Peters Kwekerijen

Exclusive mix with exclusive varieties

Five innovations have been selected by the jury of the Fruit Logistica Innovation Awards, with Sapori among the nominees. For Wim Peters Kwekerijen, the nomination confirms that the company has developed something distinctive. "Even if we do not win, this nomination already feels like a success," says Maurice Langeslag. "It gives us the opportunity to reach a broader audience and to present Sapori properly to the market."

Sapori is an exclusive mix of ivory, black, and green mini cherry truss tomatoes. Wim Peters Kwekerijen grows exclusive varieties specifically for this concept. "The black tomato is quite striking, and many people have never seen it before," Langeslag explains. The black mini cherry truss tomato has a deep colour and a herringbone pattern. Its texture is firm, while the flavour is described as aromatic, sweet, and juicy.

The green tomato, with a light yellow hue, also attracts attention, based on feedback from the market. "Sometimes we have to explain that they are fully ripe, even though they are green," Langeslag notes. According to the grower, the green mini cherry truss tomato adds freshness to the mix. The ivory-coloured tomato complements this with a fresh, sweet flavour and a distinctive glossy appearance.

© Wim Peters Kwekerijen

Year-round

Each tomato in the mix has been carefully selected for its distinctive flavour profile and colour intensity, explains Lisa Peters, who, together with her sister Nikki, is responsible for marketing and communication. "With this tomato mix, we are offering customers something truly unique. Sapori is the ideal choice for chefs, food enthusiasts, and anyone looking for that little bit extra in the kitchen."

At the company's Someren site, the varieties were initially evaluated in unlit cultivation. Trials under lit cultivation were also visited at the seed company. This experience has given Wim Peters Kwekerijen the confidence to offer Sapori year-round. "We already have extensive experience with similar varieties under lighting," says Maurice Langeslag. "That makes the step towards growing these varieties under lit conditions much more manageable for us."

© Wim Peters Kwekerijen Maurice Langeslag and Nikki Peters representing Wim Peters Kwekerijen at the Gault&Millau fair

Positive feedback from chefs and consumers

The Dutch grower, which handles its own marketing and sales, also took part in a Gault&Millau event, Maurice Langeslag explains. "At that event, consumers visit restaurants to taste dishes. As a grower, we were present as well, and both consumers and chefs were able to taste Sapori at our stand. The feedback was very positive."

According to Wim Peters Kwekerijen, Sapori is well-suited "as an elegant garnish for refined salads, amuse-bouches or as a subtle finishing touch to elevate dishes." Chefs have already been working with the tomatoes and responded positively, says Nikki Peters. "They become enthusiastic about the concept." Lisa Peters adds, "For chefs, the whole concept makes sense. Consumers often say: 'It almost looks like art on the plate.'"

Wim Peters Kwekerijen is entering its fifth season with its own sales structure, and the choice to develop a premium brand such as Sapori fits that strategy. "We are increasingly well equipped for these kinds of speciality crops and have gone through a period of strong development," Langeslag says. "We supply the foodservice sector, retail, and exporters. We focus on niche markets, whether close to home or further afield. Participation in Fruit Logistica helps us in that respect."

The Innovation Award nomination adds further visibility to the concept, with the winner to be announced during the trade fair.

