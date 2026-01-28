Heemskerk refreshes Fresh & Easy brand

Heemskerk Fresh & Easy has revamped its international consumer brand Fresh & Easy. With the brand, the convenience specialist aims to bring product innovations to market more quickly while supporting retailers without their own convenience vegetable brand in expanding this category. The revamped brand was presented at Fruit Logistica in Berlin in early February and has been on the shelves of the first retailers since this week.

© W. Heemskerk BV

Heemskerk has traditionally operated as a private label supplier, producing mainly under its customers' brands. That strategy remains unchanged. At the same time, according to the company, Fresh & Easy provides scope to respond more quickly to new developments within the convenience category, particularly in the Dutch market. The combination of private label and its own consumer brand makes it possible to position both labels alongside each other on the shelf.

For the European market, Heemskerk mainly sees opportunities with retailers that do not yet have their own convenience vegetable brand. In these cases, Fresh & Easy can be used to fill the shelf and further develop the category.

Marketing manager Anke Keijsers explains, "With Fresh & Easy, we create added value for both consumers and retailers. As a result, innovations in the Netherlands reach the shelf faster, and in neighbouring countries we create additional opportunities to build a category that is still relatively new."

Differences between Dutch and European markets

In the revamped positioning, Heemskerk deliberately distinguishes between a © W. Heemskerk BVDutch and a European line. This choice is based on differences in the level of maturity of the convenience vegetable category. In the Netherlands, fresh-cut vegetables are already widely accepted and form a regular part of grocery shopping habits. In many surrounding countries, the category is still at an early stage of development, and the shelf requires more explanation and inspiration for consumers.

These differences have led to distinct packaging concepts. For the Dutch market, Heemskerk has opted for a clean and uncluttered look. In other Northwest European countries, additional visual and informational elements are added to the packaging, in line with markets where convenience products still need to prove themselves.

From idea to shelf presentation

With the updated look, Heemskerk aims to increase the visibility of the category on the shop floor and give the shelf a fresh impulse. The Fresh & Easy line consists of a core assortment complemented by innovative products and ready-to-eat meals. The packaging offers inspiration and practical usage ideas for consumers.

During Fruit Logistica from 4 to 6 February, Heemskerk will present the revamped brand to customers and chain partners. At the same time, the first products are already available in stores. Sales manager Frank Zuijdervliet highlights the importance of this step: "We can come up with all kinds of ideas, but ultimately, it is only on the shelf that you really see the power of a brand."

Heemskerk will also be present at the upcoming Fruit Logistica; Hall 1.2, Stand B-41



