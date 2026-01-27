"PEF is increasingly establishing itself as a key technology for fruit and vegetables"

Elea Technology will once again be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica in Berlin in 2026. As a co-exhibitor with Upmann Verpackungsmaschinen, Elea will be presenting innovative technologies, fresh ideas, and a clear focus on the future of sustainable food processing.

Over 300 PEF systems installed worldwide

Elea Technology GmbH is a global leader in pulsed electric field (PEF) systems, a technology that makes food and beverage processes more efficient, sustainable, and of higher quality. Precise electrical pulses gently open cell membranes. This allows products to be processed more easily, ingredients to be extracted efficiently, and energy and water consumption to be significantly reduced—without the use of chemicals or thermal stress. With over 300 systems installed worldwide, Elea delivers customized solutions for food, beverage, and research customers and develops new applications in close collaboration with partners and research institutions.

© Elea Technology GmbH

The company's representation at last year's Fruit Logistica

First-time co-exhibitor at Upmann Verpackungsmaschinen

New this year is Elea's participation as a co-exhibitor at Upmann Verpackungsmaschinen, arranged through their mutual partner ScanStore. "Since Upmann offers systems that are positioned in processing lines upstream of PEF systems, there are meaningful synergy effects. Both companies appeal to similar customer groups and benefit from a shared platform," says Elea Technology GmbH.

Focus on innovation: B Micro and the AI-based PEF optimization tool PiCon

The focus of the trade fair presentation is on the PEF Advantage B Micro, Elea's most compact continuous PEF system to date. It processes up to 1.7 tons per hour and is ideal for pilot projects, smaller production lines, and flexible applications.

Another highlight is the AI-supported optimization tool PiCon, which measures the optimal PEF intensity based on the cutting noise and automatically adjusts the process parameters in real time. "The results are more precise processes, higher product quality, and more efficient production processes."

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Last summer, the company's new headquarters in Quakenbrück were officially opened (FreshPlaza reported).

International platform for exchange and cooperation

The trade fair offers Elea an excellent platform to meet new and existing customers and partners from the DACH region, the North African market, as well as from all over Europe and the USA. "In the past, valuable collaborations have emerged at Fruit Logistica – particularly in the areas of potato processing (fries and chips) and fruit drying," says the company, looking back on its successful participation to date.

PEF as a key technology for fruit and vegetables

Despite a slight decline in investment willingness in the European potato sector, Elea is optimistic about the future. Fruit Logistica offers the opportunity to gauge the current mood and better assess developments in the market. In the long term, Elea sees great growth potential for PEF, especially in the fruit and vegetable segment. "In addition to established applications in potato processing, the technology increases the efficiency and quality of fruit and vegetable drying and enables the gentle extraction of valuable ingredients. PEF is thus increasingly establishing itself as a key technology in modern, sustainable food processing—for high-quality products, resource conservation, and innovative processes," the company concludes.

Visit the company at Fruit Logistica: Hall 2.1 - A-40

For more information:

Elea Technology GmbH

[email protected]

www.eleapef.com