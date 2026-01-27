At the moment, the UK is mainly receiving blueberries from Peru, which is finishing its main season, and volumes are gradually transitioning into Chile. In addition, early and smaller volumes from Morocco are starting to enter the market.

"To our knowledge, there is currently no significant domestic blueberry production in the UK," said Sean Hannon, Sales and Procurement Manager at Colina Fruits. "UK production is mainly seasonal and typically starts in late spring or early summer, running through the summer months. We are currently working with high volumes from Peru and Chile. Sourcing is strongly aligned with seasonality, and origins are adjusted throughout the year to ensure continuity of supply and consistent quality."

Demand in the UK is increasing, driven by consumer awareness of blueberries as a healthy product and their growing popularity across different markets.

"Demand does fluctuate during the year, although a stable base level of demand is maintained at all times. During peak production periods, promotional activity is often used to move additional volumes and stimulate higher sales," said Stefania Miu, Sales and Logistics Manager at Colina Fruits.

"We work with both conventional blueberries (from 12mm+) and more premium varieties and sizes. Most of the volume is still in conventional lines, but we can also offer premium options, which allow us to supply a wider range of customers."

Sean and the team will be at Fruit Logistica in Berlin 3-5 February.

