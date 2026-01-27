“India accounts for 1/4th global banana production, yet exports capture only 2% of volumes.”

India's banana exports are going steady with demand from Gulf markets ahead of Ramadan, says Utsav Mevada of Avinya International, which exports G9 Cavendish bananas from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. He notes, "India produces approximately 33 to 34 million metric tons of bananas annually, accounting for nearly 25% of global banana production, yet exports capture less than 2% of this volume."

Utsav describes Solapur–Tembhurni as one of India's most recognized regions for premium export-grade bananas. "Gujarat adds seasonal volume with quality fruit and logistics advantages. Key quality characteristics from these regions include A-grade export quality, finger length of 13 to 16 cm, average finger weight of 160 to 220 grams, uniform hands, and strong peel finish with a shelf-life of 30 to 45 days, depending on handling."

© Avinya International

Compared to the same period last season, Utsav reports stable production with noticeable quality gains in key areas. "This season, banana production remained largely stable, while overall fruit quality showed improvements in key belts. The Solapur–Tembhurni belt and parts of Gujarat reported better bunch uniformity, improved finger length, and cleaner peel appearance. In some regions, minor weather fluctuations earlier in the season caused variation in quality. However, improved climatic conditions in the past 30 days have resulted in better maturity levels, more consistent color development, and a reduction in rejection rates at the packhouse level by an estimated 5 to 8%."

Export prices reflect this firmness. "Farm prices are currently 5 to 10% higher than last year and have remained relatively stable over the past few weeks. Higher input costs like fertilizers, labor, and packaging, along with logistics expenses and strong demand from Gulf and regional markets, are factors driving the premium. Limited non-chilling premium bananas are also adding upward pressure."

© Avinya International

According to Utsav, Middle East markets like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain take an estimated 60 to 65% of total export volumes. He explains, "Short 10 to 15 day transit times suit slightly chilling fruit. Iraq and Iran demand non-chilling, premium A-grade bananas for 25–30 day routes requiring strong peel and precise handling. Afghanistan is also growing steadily in terms of proximity and pricing, while Russia emerges as the most promising new market needing a shelf life of 35–45 days under controlled conditions."

Looking ahead, Utsav expects demand to remain strong in the coming weeks, especially from Gulf markets due to Ramadan. "Prices are likely to stay firm as the supply of premium export-grade fruit remains controlled," he concludes.

