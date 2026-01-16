India ships GI-tagged bananas from Karnataka to Maldives

India has completed the first air shipment of GI-tagged produce from Karnataka to the Maldives. The consignment marks the first time that multiple GI-recognised horticultural products from the state have been exported by air to this market.

The shipment included Nanjangudu Rasabale bananas and Indi lime. These products are registered under India's geographical indication system and are linked to specific production regions within Karnataka.

The export was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority in coordination with the Department of Horticulture, Government of Karnataka, and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The shipment was organised as part of efforts to support farmer participation in export channels and to improve access to international markets for region-specific produce.

The consignment was dispatched from India to the Maldives by air, reflecting the suitability of these products for short transit export routes. The shipment included fresh fruit and leaf products intended for direct market placement following arrival.

According to the project partners, the initiative forms part of broader work aimed at linking registered GI products with overseas demand. The collaboration focused on compliance with export protocols, coordination across institutions, and alignment with destination market requirements.

Karnataka hosts a range of GI-tagged horticultural products, and the shipment demonstrates the use of air freight for smaller-volume, time-sensitive consignments. The export highlights the potential role of GI certification in supporting traceability and differentiation in regional fruit and vegetable trade.

