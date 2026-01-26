Kazakhstan: Saryagash farmer successfully grows bananas and exotic fruits in greenhouse

In southern Kazakhstan, in the Saryagash district, a local entrepreneur has successfully cultivated bananas and other tropical fruits in a 10-acre greenhouse, demonstrating the region's potential for diverse agricultural production.

The greenhouse currently produces Cavendish bananas, the world's most popular variety. The seedlings were imported from Turkey in 2019 and have been fully adapted to the climate and soil conditions of Saryagash. The banana plants now reach heights of up to 10 meters, with leaves growing up to 3 meters, and are yielding abundant harvests ready for packaging and sale.

The entrepreneur, Shams Tursynbayev, has been operating greenhouses since 1995, initially focusing on tomatoes and cucumbers. Since 2019, he has shifted to cultivating tropical fruits. The success of the Cavendish bananas demonstrates the versatility of Saryagash soils, supporting the growth of various crops and promoting the development of the region's agro-industrial complex.

In addition to bananas, the greenhouse is experimenting with other exotic crops, including papaya, lemons, oranges, mandarins, coffee, and pitaya. Controlled temperature and humidity conditions ensure consistent growth and high-quality, environmentally friendly produce.

