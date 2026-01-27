The cherry season at Hansen Orchards in Tasmania is still running 10 to 14 days later than last season, which is 5 to 7 days on 'normal timing'.

Back in November, before the harvest had started, it was predicted that the crop might be up 30-40% on last year. "We are only 20% of the way through the volume, so too early to know exactly, but we are definitely up on last season," said Baden Ribbon, Marketing Manager at Hanson Orchards. "Both sizing and quality are looking similar to other seasons."

© Hansen Orchards

The growing conditions in Tasmania have been cold and windy, but all of Hansen Orchard's cherries are grown under rain covers, which protect them from rain, hail, wind, and frost.

"Demand has been strong from day one in all markets and stronger than we had expected. The reduced volume of late-season Chilean cherry arrival has created extra demand."

So far, there have been no issues with the cost or availability of airfreight.

© Hansen Orchards

"Demand is always very strong for the Chinese New Year, and this season will be no different. Our season running 10-14 days late has been a blessing as it has pushed more of our volumes towards the Chinese New Year demand period."

Tasmania's largest three export markets are Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Indonesia, and that's in line with Hansen's own exports. There is also increasing interest from markets like China.

