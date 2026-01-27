Getting ready for a strong 2026 Mexican onion season

Keystone Fruit Marketing, a division of Progressive Produce, is heading into the 2026 Mexican onion season with expanded grower partnerships, increased packing capacity, and a highly promotable crop designed to support customer growth across retail and foodservice.

"Our Mexican onion program has seen steady growth over the last few years, and we are in a position to further this growth in 2026," said Matthew Gideon, director of sales at Keystone Fruit Marketing. "We've aligned with various grower partners who share our vision for growth, and they are equally excited to expand with us."

© Keystone Fruit Marketing

Harvest is expected to begin by the end of January, with steady supplies through May. Favorable growing conditions across the company's production regions have supported strong crop development, and it expects excellent quality throughout the season. Customers can expect high-quality Mayan Sweets sweet onions, along with yellow, white, and red onions under the KFM Onions brand, delivering a complete, coordinated onion program during the Mexican season.

To support this expanded supply, the company has also expanded its packing capacity for 2026 and can now pack virtually all major onion formats. This flexibility allows customers to build branded programs that align with their assortment, promotional, and merchandising strategies.

"Our program has evolved over the years, and this year is no different. We've made improved strategic decisions that strengthen the value we bring to both our grower partners and our customers," said Gideon. "From field to final pack, our goal is to make it easier for customers to run successful onion programs."

© Keystone Fruit Marketing

Beyond supply and packing, retail performance insights are also shaping the company's approach to the upcoming season. "What really stood out to us in 2025 was the impact of cross-promotion," added Gideon. "When retailers featured onions prominently and promoted them across the produce department, impulse purchases increased, and overall unit sales followed."

The company is ready to support customers throughout the Mexican season with strong supply, flexible packing options, and a full range of branded onion offerings across Mayan Sweets and KFM Onions.

"We're excited about what this season brings and look forward to working with our customers to make the most of it," said Gideon.

