Chinese macadamia nut production has increased by 25% every year for the last 6 years

China has become a major player in macadamia nut production, rising from 3% of global supply in 2016 to over 20% today. The country's production is increasing by an average of 25% a year, mainly in the Yunnan region, thanks to subsidies, access to fertilizers and irrigation, as well as training for farmers. China could produce 91,000 tons of walnuts in shell by 2025-2026, 30% more than the previous year, with the aim of overtaking South Africa, the world's leading producer.

At the same time, China remains a major consumer, with macadamia nuts perceived as a top-of-the-range product, especially during the festive season. The increase in domestic production should reduce imports and strengthen China's position when it comes to negotiating prices with suppliers, particularly South Africa, which accounts for half of China's exports. Despite this dependence, the South African sector benefits from the interest of international buyers, such as Ferrero, which is now using South African nuts for a new chocolate bar.

Source: rfi.fr