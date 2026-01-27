Peruvian blueberry exports increase, managing distribution is crucial to prevent price drops

The Peruvian blueberry season is centered in the United States and Europe.

"The Peruvian blueberry season 2025/26 is advancing steadily, with evident signs of increased competition in the key destination markets. By the end of week 2, Peru had exported 347,105 tons, a 20% rise from the previous season," according to ProArándanos data derived from Senasa figures.

This increase in volume confirms the trend seen in recent seasons: a growing supply, which means shipments must be managed more carefully. "As noted in previous market analyses, price impacts are not solely due to total seasonal volume but also to the concentration of fruit within very short windows, which can create immediate pressure on the markets," they stated.

"The United States remains the leading destination, accounting for 47% of total exports with 163,651 tons. Europe follows with 96,630 tons (28%), and China with 44,304 tons (13%). Europe, in particular, stands out with a 35% increase compared to last year, strengthening its position as a crucial market for diversifying export destinations," PromPerú stated.

"The region of La Libertad leads shipments with 49% of the total volume, followed by Lambayeque and Ica. This regional growth has been accompanied by a strong focus on maritime transport, which now accounts for 96% of shipments, reflecting improvements in logistics and planning. However, air transport remains important for certain niches," they stated.

The increased availability of fruit has heightened competition among different origins in international markets. Recent experience shows that a structured weekly volume distribution is crucial to prevent sharp price drops during peak production periods across multiple countries.

PromPerú is promoting a growth strategy centered on commercial planning, volume management, and diversification of destinations. The 2025/26 season emphasizes a structured approach to entering international markets, with a focus on commercial sustainability and competitiveness.

In early February, PromPerú is organizing a trade mission in the run-up to Fruit Logistica. Activities will take place in Rotterdam, Europe's leading agri-food hub, on February 2 and 3. Eight export companies will participate in business meetings, visit the Port of Rotterdam, distribution centers, and supermarkets to better understand logistics processes, consumer behavior, and commercial potential.

The delegation will then travel to Berlin to participate in Fruit Logistica 2026 (February 4-6). Peru will be represented in the national pavilion and networking areas with international buyers, aiming to strengthen the position of its agro-export offerings in Europe.

