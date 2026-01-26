“Newer grape varieties are keeping export hopes alive in India”

India's grape season battles weather and logistics hurdles, but strong prices and resilient varieties are keeping hopes alive, says Harish More, Vice President of Fratelli Fruits Farmer Producer Company. "The early season in the Satana region has almost concluded. Growers faced heavy and prolonged rainfall during the monsoon, which created difficulties in vineyard management and fruit development. Despite these challenges, the season ended on a positive note, as grape prices remained exceptionally high at around 20 to 30% higher than the average of recent years. The crop quality is relatively better than last year in many vineyards."

Harvest now kicks off in Dindori's early-late areas on the western side. "Continuous rainfall over nearly five months significantly affected fruitfulness. As a result, only about 45 to 50% of the normal crop is available for domestic and export markets. Overall, total grape production this season is expected to be nearly 50-55% lower compared to last season."

© Fratelli Fruits FPC

Prices stay firm with tight supply. "Exportable Thompson Seedless sells at USD 1.53 to 1.75 per kg, Jumbo Black Seedless at USD 1.75 to 2 per kg, elongated varieties at USD 1 to 1.3 per kg, while Flame Seedless moves at USD 1.53 to 1.85 per kg and Crimson Seedless fetches USD 1.64 to 2 per kg. Among traditional varieties, Black Sharad Seedless has shown one of the best crop performances this season, standing out for its yield stability despite adverse weather conditions. Crimson Seedless has also delivered very good yields, even during this difficult season, highlighting its resilience under stress conditions," More explains.

Red Sea disruptions are hitting exports as ships reroute around the Cape of Good Hope, with transit time, freight cost, and fruit shelf life impacts. "Export performance has remained positive in value terms, supported by high demand for quality fruit. However, exporters are facing major logistical challenges due to the ongoing Red Sea crisis. Vessel diversions via the Cape of Good Hope have significantly increased transit times and freight costs. The extended journey is impacting fruit condition and shelf life upon arrival, making export operations more complex."

Fratelli grows Bloom Fresh varieties on their farms and with sub-licensees. "This season, Timpson and Allison varieties are being sold commercially. Timpson is a green variety known for its large berry size, attractive appearance, good brix levels, strong shelf life, and distinctive muscat flavor. Allison is a red variety ranging from red to deep red, offering excellent color development, firm texture, good shelf life, and muscat flavor, although uncommon is a highly valued trait in red grapes."

© Fratelli Fruits FPC

Looking ahead, Fratelli Fruits FPC plans to further strengthen its varietal portfolio by planting Ivory and Timco in the coming months. "We are also evaluating eight IP-protected ITUM Spain grape varieties in test blocks for small growers with smaller land holdings. While the names cannot be disclosed at this stage, early results are very promising."

As More sums it, "Weather may cut volumes, but good quality holds high prices. Demand stays solid for premium muscat grapes, and export targets look reachable despite longer routes. New genetics like Timpson and Alison are proving growers can beat climate odds, as traditional varieties like Black Sharad and Crimson buy us time. Our aim is to promote resilient portfolios for steady year-after-year returns, so lower tons could still mean good value and climate resilience."

