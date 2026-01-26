“Sekoya patented varieties make their debut in Indian blueberry harvest"

India's blueberry market shifts to domestic supply as Peru and Chile imports drop nearly to zero, explains Karan Parashar, Director of Exotic Imports Pvt. Ltd.. "Peru completed 80% of its production so far; only mountain farms in Peru have limited fruit left. Chile sends most berries to Europe, as quality issues limit shipments to India. High airfreight costs from Peru are making imports unviable, leaving domestic production to fill the gap. Farms in North and Central India have started harvesting now, and the season will run through March or April."

According to Karan, "Indian growers use low-chill and zero-chill varieties. Eureka comes from Mountain Blue Orchards, while Fall Creek supplies Biloxi, Emerald, and Bianca. Planasa provides the M-series, including Manila, Malibu, Manera, and Madeira. Domestic output is projected to be around 300 to 500 tons this season. This volume surpasses the 400 to 500 pallets imported monthly across India."

© ITG Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Prices for domestic varieties currently match imported fruit levels. "Grade A fruit sells for USD 15.30 to 16,39 per kg, and trays go for USD 22 per 1.5 kg. Peak production will hit markets in 8-10 weeks from now, which is when prices will drop to USD 8.70 to 11 per kg. The January-April window is a relatively short one, so growers and distributors must exercise caution in order to balance supply and market prices."

Karan highlights how India exports some domestically grown blueberries to the Gulf. "Madhya Pradesh farms are producing export-grade fruit, which is shipped to the UAE and Dubai. Uttarakhand growers contribute to exports too. The first Sekoya patented harvests will also debut this year, following licensed growers planting them last year across North and Central India. Overall, quality holds firm so far with most farms hitting only their second or third harvest."

© ITGM Exim Pvt, Ltd.

Raspberry production expands alongside blueberries, Karan observes. "Import bans are driving this growth as demand far outstrips supply. Open-field cultivation of raspberries dominates, while some volumes also come from greenhouses. We're seeing new raspberry farms springing up in North, South, and Central India with local fruit quality coming close to European quality."

Indian blueberries dodged trouble last year as major producers exported surplus instead of dumping locally, Karan states. "This kept supply tight and prices steady. As demand for domestic berries steadily grows, sudden volume spikes from new small farms still risk sharp price collapses, with the brief season from January through March or April leaving little time for markets to adapt. Last season's discipline smoothed operations, and we hope that same caution holds firm this year," he concludes.

