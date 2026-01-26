Difficult sales for Cypriot potatoes

Sales of Cypriot potatoes did not progress satisfactorily this season, as they are only now being completed. Mr. Lampros Koutsoudis, owner of the Cypriot trading company Lampros Koutsoudis Ltd., describes the situation as follows: "In the third week of January, approximately 15-20% of local production remained unharvested. By the end of January, the harvest will certainly have been completed, but in any case, we are talking about a significant delay."

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

As he explains: "This is due to the delay in plantings, as producers tried to synchronize the development of the potatoes with wetter weather, in order to reduce, on the one hand, the risk of insufficient irrigation water and, on the other hand, irrigation costs. This gamble paid off. At the same time, preparations for the next crop have begun, but without much enthusiasm, due to very poor commercial developments."

Regarding prices, he notes: "Product prices are very low. This is a fact, even though the quantities of the current harvest are smaller, and plantings were also reduced by 15-20%. To some extent, this situation was also created due to the existence of quantities from the summer harvest of May-July. Of course, these potatoes are practically non-existent now, but while sufficient quantities were available, even though they were directed to the processing and sliced potato sector, they were also pulling down prices of the current production for the fresh market. EXW prices for old potatoes at the end of their marketing period were 0,25-0,30 euros per kilo, while for the new crop they were at 0,50-0,55 euros per kilo."

© Fotis Karabetsos | FreshPlaza.com

"Potatoes are experiencing a bad season across Europe. Although Cyprus is small and could potentially 'squeeze' its production somewhere, exports both to Greece and to Europe are low. I should also note that a very small percentage of Cypriot potato production is marketed through aid programs, around 10-15%. Most traders operate in the free potato market, based on supply and demand," adds Mr. Koutsoudis.

Finally, the Cypriot trader is not optimistic about the rest of the season: "With Egypt entering the markets, I do not think we can expect much. In any case, I believe that the situation will remain the same, not good, that is, even when the harvest of the new crop begins, in May."

