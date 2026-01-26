USDA sets February hearing on South Texas onion marketing order

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will hold a public hearing on proposed amendments to the federal marketing order for South Texas onions on Feb. 3–4, 2026. The hearing will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST at the Mission Event Center in Mission, Texas.

The hearing will consider four proposals recommended by the South Texas Onion Committee. The first proposal seeks to lower the threshold for continuance referenda from at least two-thirds approval to a simple majority. A second proposal would expand the committee's research and promotion authority to include market promotion and paid advertising. A third proposal would add authority for the committee to accept voluntary contributions. The fourth proposal would increase the size of the committee by one seat to include a public member.

The hearing will continue, if necessary, until all proposed amendments have been fully addressed. If the hearing record supports the changes, USDA will conduct a producer referendum.

The process is intended to provide interested parties with an opportunity to present views either in support of or in opposition to the proposals and to place relevant evidence on the record. Participants may also submit written briefs following the hearing and file exceptions to any recommended decision that may be issued.

All attendees must make a notice of appearance on the record. Individuals wishing to submit written material as evidence should bring multiple copies for submission during the hearing.

The Notice of Hearing was published in the Federal Register on Jan. 23, 2026. Copies of the notice can be requested from USDA Marketing Specialist Christy Pankey or USDA Branch Chief Matthew Pavone.

The South Texas Onion Committee administers the federal marketing order covering onions grown in South Texas. The order authorizes quality regulations, marking, packaging, and container requirements, as well as research and promotion activities. The marketing order operates under the Agricultural Marketing Agreement Act of 1937, as amended, and is overseen by USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service to ensure compliance and accountability.

For more information:

USDA

Christy Pankey

Email: [email protected]

www.ams.usda.gov

Matthew Pavone

Tel: +1 202 720 8085

Email: [email protected]