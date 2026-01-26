Bangladesh weighs incentives after 14% potato output rise

Bangladesh's agriculture authorities are considering incentives for potato growers after higher production led to weaker farmgate prices. The comments were made by Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Agriculture and Home Affairs Adviser, during a media briefing at the Ministry of Agriculture in Dhaka.

Chowdhury said output of several major crops increased this year, including paddy, potato, onion, and vegetables. Paddy production rose by six per cent year on year, while potato production increased by 14 per cent. Onion output rose by 22 per cent, which he said contributed to price stability in the domestic market.

Vegetable production increased by four per cent, helping limit price volatility. However, the adviser noted that the rise in output also resulted in a sharp decline in prices, which negatively affected growers. "We want prices to remain stable," he said, adding that vegetable prices often fluctuate during Falgun and Chaitra after Magh.

To reduce post-harvest losses and support market management, Chowdhury said 100 mini cold storage facilities have been established across 64 districts, with a further 100 units currently under construction.

He also stated that stocks of non-urea fertilizer this year are the highest recorded since 1961.

Agriculture Secretary Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian and other senior officials attended the briefing.

Source: BSS News