"Fruit Logistica will provide us with an opportunity to expand on the American market"

As in previous years, COT International will be at Fruit Logistica in Berlin from February 4th to 6th. This is a key event for the stone fruit breeding specialist, as it will be an opportunity to consolidate its commercial relationships, present its latest technical advances, expand its sales team, and affirm its resolutely forward-looking vision.

© Aurélie Pintat | FreshPlaza.com

Fruit Logistica, a key opportunity to meet international clients

"Fruit Logistica is an excellent opportunity to meet our clients, who come from all over the world," explains Pascal Bassols Pot. Every year, the Berlin event gives COT International the opportunity to take stock of upcoming orchard projects, as well as to discuss growers' expectations in terms of apricot, plum, and cherry varieties. "It is the ideal time to look at our clients' needs for the coming seasons and strengthen our ongoing collaboration."

It is also a great opportunity to meet up with our international partners, including those in the southern hemisphere. "We were in Australia last December, and many of our partners will be in Berlin. This will be a good opportunity to follow up on these recent exchanges." Delphine Combaluzier joined our sales team in October 2025 and will be present at Fruit Logistica to meet our clients.

An opportunity to present its new catalog

At this year's event, the company will be presenting its new catalog, featuring a number of new products in all three species. "We wanted to include a lot more technical information, particularly on adapting our varieties to different species and production areas. For several years now, we have been working in France and Spain to find the species best suited to the new climate constraints. We had already started this work on apricots, and in 2025, we began the same work on cherries and plums."

In Spain, and more specifically in the Murcia region, the company is developing a range of cherry trees with low cooling requirements. "The aim is to enable production in areas where it was previously very complicated, if not impossible." This approach is a direct response to the problems encountered by many producers faced with increasingly mild winters.

An ambition to expand in the United States

In addition to Europe, South America, and Oceania, COT International has identified new opportunities in the American market. "We have started working with the United States, and the first varieties will arrive in February." This positioning may seem counterintuitive in the current geopolitical climate, but the company is fully committed to it.

"In 15 years, the area under apricot trees in the United States has gone from 16,000 to 4,000 hectares, mainly because of Turkish apricot imports, which have done a great deal of damage to local production. In a context marked by changes in customs duties, Turkey could see its competitiveness affected, which would weigh on its ability to maintain its exports to the American market. This will automatically boost domestic production, especially as American consumers increasingly want to eat locally."

Europe, the new driving force behind innovation in stone fruit

Against this backdrop, Californian growers are showing increasing interest in European varieties. "While the United States was once the benchmark for stone fruit breeding, Europe is now considered to be the most dynamic and creative continent in this field. European apricots also enjoy an excellent reputation in terms of taste. American producers are clearly keen to turn to European varieties."

This trend has been accentuated by the gradual decline, or even cessation, of most of the historical apricot breeding programs, which have seen their activity sharply curtailed over the years, leading to a marked slowdown in innovation in this species. "Relaunching this type of program takes an enormous amount of time. For American growers, working with leading European plant breeding companies to redevelop their apricot orchards is now the most appropriate solution," concludes Pascal Bassols Pot optimistically.

You can find COT International in Hall 6.2, Booth D-73.

For more information:

Pascal Bassols Pot

COT International

305 Chemin de l'abricot

30230 Bouillargues

[email protected]

www.cot-international.eu