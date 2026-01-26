“Buyers want eco-friendly packaging without premium price tags, India can deliver both”

India's corrugated packaging sector grows at 22-25% yearly, with sustainable, high-strength solutions for fresh produce exports being a key segment, says Rohit Kapoor of Meghdoot Packaging India. "Our boxes deliver 30% more compression strength and use 8% lesser paper consumption than our counterparts in India, making room for real savings on freight and materials without skimping on protection."

Kapoor credits his contemporary machinery and sharp team for turning recycled kraft paper mixed with a fraction of virgin fiber into premium boxes built for the long haul. "We've got a technology edge and experienced professionals who know their craft cold. What this means for users is seamless runs on auto case packers, lower damage rates for your grapes or okra shipments, and boxes that help in meeting ESG targets as regulations tighten," he explains, adding how sourcing from India gives global buyers cost advantages along with quality that serves European standards. "India's low production costs, skilled workforce, and easy recycled paper access make delivering premium quality possible at affordable costs. We see buyers wanting eco-friendly packaging without a premium price tag, and India delivers both," he notes.

© Meghdoot Packaging India

Kapoor highlights the role of consumers in driving the sustainability shift hard. "Consumers are already open to paying extra for alternative sustainable packaging, rejecting plastic-heavy options. Retail-ready designs ship straight to shelves, digital prints pop with custom branding, and e-commerce needs unboxing appeal plus transit toughness. Closed-loop reusability cuts waste in B2B chains. We see our lighter and tougher solutions meeting sustainability, efficiency, and shelf impact trends."

"Meghdoot ships to Canada, Australia, Thailand, and Africa, leaning on its automation-ready strength and freight savings to compete in international markets. Our engineering story combined with a Make in India proposition positions us well for expanding our market across Europe and GCC countries," he adds.

Looking ahead, Kapoor's team looks to expand their network of FMCG partners, food exporters, and e-commerce platforms for perishables and fragile goods on the plank of strong print, low weight, and machine-friendliness. At Fruit Logistica Germany, Kapoor plans to discuss this exact edge.

Meghdoot Packaging will be exhibiting at Fruit Logistica 2026, Berlin, in Hall 7.2A, Stand A-21.

