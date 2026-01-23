An expanding focus on reducing produce shrink

While many organic shoppers are seeking greater fruit and vegetable assortments in stores, the prospect of shrink is affecting product availability and purchasing activity, analysts said. "Organic items typically turn more slowly, which increases the risk of spoilage before sale", said Mike Mauti, managing partner of Execulytics Consulting, a Toronto-based fresh produce advisory and market research firm. "Because organic produce carries a higher cost, any resulting shrink has a greater financial impact".

Source: supermarketnews.com

Canada: Longo's marks 70 years in business

This year, Longo Brothers Fruit Markets is marking 70 years of serving customers across the Canadian province of Ontario. Founded by brothers Tommy, Joe and Gus Longo, the business was based on a simple promise: "We only serve our Guests what we would serve to our own families. That philosophy continues to guide everything the grocer does today, from sourcing fresh produce and partnering with local farmers to delivering a superior customer experience".

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Dollar General takes on Amazon with same-day rural delivery

Dollar General is competing with one of the world's largest retailers for the delivery business of rural U.S. consumers. The discount retailer is expanding the reach of its proprietary myDG Delivery same-day delivery service available via its app and website to more than 17,000 stores, many located in rural communities.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: FMI celebrates the Food Industry's legacy with the 2026 Executive Leadership Awards

FMI reported: "This year, FMI - The Food Industry Association recognized the 2026 Executive Leadership Award recipients from Alex Lee, Inc.; Longo Brothers Fruit Markets, Inc.; Market of Choice, Inc.; Wakefern Food Corp.; The Clorox Company; Stater Bros. Markets; and Knowlan's Super Markets, Inc., at the 2026 Midwinter Executive Conference in Chula Vista, California".

Source: fmi.org

Amazon plans thousands more corporate job cuts next week, sources say

Amazon is planning a second round of job cuts next week as part of its broader goal of trimming some 30,000 corporate workers, ​according to two people familiar with the matter.

Source: reuters.com

Once Upon a Farm selects Whole Foods Market London for UK market entry

Once Upon a Farm announced its upcoming entry into the UK market with a limited launch at select Whole Foods Market locations in London. The debut marks the brand's first European retail expansion and introduces UK families to Once Upon a Farm's healthy, refrigerated offerings made with thoughtfully sourced organic, real ingredients and no added sugar or preservatives. Founded with the belief that every child deserves access to real, nutritious food, Once Upon a Farm has grown into a category-leading brand in the United States.

Source: prnewswire.com

Aldi to digitize Asian supply chain operations

A global discount grocery giant is centralizing and automating key supply chain workflows in Asia. Aldi plans to implement the TradeBeyond CBX order and logistics platform in its Aldi South Group, which manages the retailer's international Asian markets. The company's Aldi South Group sourcing operation, headquartered at a global buying and sourcing hub in Hong Kong, runs on a large supplier network throughout Asia, and it has faced challenges from inefficiencies and heightened error risk caused by manual processes such as spreadsheets.

Source: chainstoreage.com

Denmark: Bilka rolls out avocado ripeness scanners nationwide

Danish retailer Salling Group has found a solution to the long-standing problem of avocados being either under- or overripe. The hypermarket chain rolled out new avocado scanners in all its stores nationwide, following a successful trial at Bilka Tilst. The new technology allows customers to scan avocados before they purchase them, guaranteeing that they pick the perfect fruit every time. The scanner assesses the ripeness of an avocado and categorises it as 'Overripe', 'Should be eaten in a few days', or the coveted 'Ready to eat'.

Source: esmmagazine.com

UK: Morrisons boss warns food prices will continue to rise as basket sizes shrink

The boss of Morrisons has warned food inflation is set to rise 'over the coming months' as shoppers add less to their baskets. Rami Baitiéh said 'challenging inflation, lower consumer confidence and Budget uncertainty' had all weighed on consumer sentiment at the end of last year. His remarks came as official figures revealed that the price of food and soft drinks rose 4.5pc in the year to December - up from 4.2pc in November - driven by higher vegetable and cereals prices.

Source: thisismoney.co.uk

SPAR Italy regional partner Maiora certified as Top Employer

For the fourth consecutive year, Maiora, the DESPAR Italia partner for Central and Southern Italy, was granted the Top Employer Certification by the Top Employers Institute.

Source: spar-international.com

Singapore: foodpanda boosts bigger grocery runs with new, upsized pandamart stores

foodpanda has launched two new upsized pandamarts (known as pandamart XLs) in Kallang and Yio Chu Kang, to support growing preference for convenient grocery runs with wider assortment choices and reliable availability of everyday essentials.

Source: media-outreach.com

UK: Oriental supermarket chain looks to add new sites to basket

Oriental supermarket retailer Wing Yip has released its latest requirements as the chain looks to open between six and eight new stores this year. The retailer is seeking units ranging between 2,500 sq ft and 6,000 sq ft, preferably over one level. Target locations include Kingston upon Thames, Ealing, Stratford, Bromley, Guildford, and Reading.

Source: news.completelyretail.co.uk

Rohlik Group CEO Tomáš Čupr talks shift away from investment and towards profitability

Tomáš Čupr, CEO at European online grocery specialist Rohlik Group, has taken to social media to announce a major strategy shift, with the focus now on avoiding complexity and achieving profitability.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com