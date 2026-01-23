It is all go at the moment at Sai World, with just 20 days to go until Chinese New Year, they are working hard to get their mainland and Tasmanian cherry picked and packed to make the most of the Asian festival.

"Our growers are running late this year. We only started the harvest a week and a half ago," said Sam Vasala from Sai World "The fruit is good, sizing is great, and we have similar, if not bigger volumes than last year. It is a consistent quality crop with great taste. We are about 20% through the harvest in Tasmania.

"Conditions have been great; we've not had much rain, and looking at the markets, New Zealand is having a tough season, Chile is already done, and prices for Argentinian fruit are low. Fruit from further origins cannot compete with Australian fruit. We airfreight all of our cherries, so they arrive on the market within 72 hours of being harvested, which gives a completely different quality to fruit shipped by sea for weeks.

"Tasmanian growers have always been really good, but have really upped their game in the last couple of years and are now producing fruit which is in great demand in the markets. This year, the cherry business has been very different from other years, normally we have to compete with Chilean fruit, but this year, Australian fruit was selling well, even when there were big volumes from Chile available. We put this down to amazing growers and packers from Australia."

