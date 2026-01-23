US$500,000 backs expansion of remote potato storage technology

SVG Ventures | Thrive has announced a US$500,000 investment in Calgary-based Cellar Insights through the SVG Ventures Pioneer Fund. The funding will be used to support the further development and commercial rollout of the company's remote monitoring technology for potato storage facilities.

Cellar Insights develops a smart storage monitoring system designed for use by growers, processors, and storage operators. The system monitors key storage variables such as temperature, humidity, and CO₂, and detects early indicators associated with spoilage risk, including rot-related gases, excess shrinkage, and fry colour issues. Alerts and data trends are intended to support earlier intervention during long-term storage.

SVG Ventures first engaged with Cellar Insights through an accelerator program in Alberta, delivered in partnership with Alberta Innovates under the Scaleup Gap Program. The company was subsequently monitored as it expanded field deployments and advanced its commercial offering.

John Cassidy, Managing Director Canada at SVG Ventures | Thrive, said the decision to invest followed continued progress in technology validation and deployment beyond Alberta. He noted that these developments were a key factor behind the investment through the Pioneer Fund.

A recent deployment milestone includes participation in Farm Credit Canada's Innovation Farm Network at the EMILI Innovation Farms potato site in MacGregor, Manitoba. Operated by J.P. Wiebe Ltd., this site is the first potato operation included in the network and provides operational testing under commercial storage conditions.

Cellar Insights was co-founded by Ross Culberson, a sixth-generation potato grower. The company's development approach is based on addressing storage-stage risks within the potato value chain. According to industry estimates referenced by the company, storage-related losses can reach around 5 per cent or more over extended storage periods, where manual monitoring can be difficult to maintain consistently.

Terry Sydoryk, CEO of Cellar Insights, stated that recent deployments in New Brunswick, Alberta, and Manitoba have supported further expansion. Active installations are underway in Prince Edward Island, with early-stage engagement reported in Idaho and Washington. The company plans to extend its deployments across North America.

Alberta Innovates President and CEO Dr. Mike Mahon said the company's progress reflects the objectives of the Scaleup Gap Program, which focuses on supporting the transition from pilot projects to commercial scale. He noted that Cellar Insights' expansion into other provinces demonstrates continued movement toward wider market adoption.

In addition to North American expansion, Cellar Insights has participated in SVG Ventures' international ecosystem activities, including the Canada–Ireland Bridge delegation. These activities have been used to explore partnerships and assess international market opportunities related to potato storage management technology.

