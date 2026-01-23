Shipping lines discuss Red Sea conditions with Suez Canal Authority

Admiral Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), met with representatives of 20 shipping lines and maritime agencies at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia. The meeting formed part of the SCA's regular consultations with clients to discuss navigation plans and schedules in light of recent developments in the Red Sea and Bab El-Mandab region.

The session was attended by Admiral Ashraf Atwa, Deputy Chairman of the SCA, several board members, and representatives from shipping lines, agents, and maritime chambers. Discussions focused on navigation conditions, incentives, operational readiness, and expectations for vessel traffic in the coming period.

During the meeting, Adm. Rabiee outlined recent navigation statistics, stating that during the first half of the 2025/2026 financial year, the number of transiting vessels increased by 5.8 per cent, while net tonnage rose by 16 per cent compared with the same period of the previous financial year. According to the Authority, this translated into revenue growth of 18.5 per cent. Rabiee attributed recent traffic growth to improved security indicators in the Red Sea region and the gradual return of shipping lines to the Canal.

The SCA also reviewed developments in its waterway expansion programme, including the completion of expansion and duplication works in the southern sector, as well as updates to navigational services and safety measures. Rabiee confirmed that the Authority has issued several navigation circulars, including one granting a 15 per cent reduction for container vessels of 130,000 tons or more, whether laden or in ballast. Additional incentive options for certain vessel categories are under review.

Participants from shipping agencies and lines highlighted operational considerations related to voyage planning, insurance costs, fleet deployment, and traffic forecasting for 2026. Several noted that schedule adjustments and route changes require time due to logistical and commercial planning cycles, despite improving conditions.

Representatives from container, LNG, and general cargo segments reported renewed client interest in transits through the Canal, with inquiries increasing across vessel types and sizes. Some agencies indicated that trial transits have resumed and that vessel numbers are expected to increase gradually as routing confidence improves.

Issues raised during the meeting included the need for continued incentives, targeted reductions for specific vessel classes, coordination with insurers, and consistent communication regarding navigational conditions. Proposals were also made to enhance training for shipping agents and to organise broader industry engagement events focused on operational updates.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Adm. Rabiee stated that the Suez Canal Authority will review the proposals raised and continue its direct engagement with shipping lines and agencies to monitor developments affecting Canal traffic.

