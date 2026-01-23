Charlie's Produce integrates Phoenix operations

Charlie's Produce announced the full operational integration of its Phoenix operations following the acquisition of Stern Produce in 2024. With systems, branding, and supply chain integration now complete, Charlie's Produce is positioned to serve foodservice, retail, hospitality, healthcare, and education customers across Arizona.

The acquisition brought together two family-founded companies with deep roots in the produce industry: Stern Produce, founded in Phoenix in 1917, and Charlie's Produce, which has served western markets for almost 50 years. Over the past two years, the combined team has focused on aligning operations, integrating technology systems, expanding resources, and strengthening service capabilities to ensure customers receive consistent quality and service.

© Charlie's Produce

L-R: Tygann Billow, Bill Stern

"We were intentional about taking the time to do this right," said Tygann Billow, chief executive officer of Charlie's Produce. "Now that integration is complete, we're proud to officially share that Charlie's Produce in Phoenix is in an optimal position to support customers across Arizona with the scale, service, and product knowledge they expect."

Today, more than 60 team members support the Phoenix operation, serving schools, restaurants, independent retailers, resorts, healthcare facilities, senior care providers, and foodservice operators throughout Arizona. The operation enables the company to provide businesses seeking fresh produce supply an expanded portfolio of conventional, certified organic, and specialty produce backed by food safety expertise, cold-chain logistics, and deep grower partnerships spanning key growing regions.

© Charlie's ProduceToday, more than 60 team members support the Phoenix operation.

"This union brings together generations of local market knowledge with the strength of a regional leader," said Bill Stern, general manager, Phoenix. "Our customers now benefit from broader product access, expanded specialty and organic offerings combined with a service-first approach that puts their needs at the center of everything we do."

With Arizona's rapid population growth and continued expansion in retail, hospitality, and foodservice, the company sees Phoenix as a critical hub for future growth. The operation also represents the company's 11th regional distribution facility, reinforcing its ability to serve customers throughout the western United States.

