Mexico will mainly cover the blueberry window in the U.S. from February to April

The global blueberry market is adjusting, driven by shifts in U.S. trade policies and faster varietal changes in the main producing countries. In this context, Mexico has a strategic opportunity during the spring but must modernize its varietal base to stay competitive in the future.

"The new economic policies in the United States have slightly altered market dynamics," explained Pedro Varela, Sales Director of Berries Paradise. According to the executive, origins like Peru and Chile have chosen to diversify shipments to Europe and Asia this season, helping ease supply pressure in the American market. "This strategy has helped stabilize prices, resulting in fewer drastic drops compared to previous seasons," he added.

© Berries Paradise S.A.P.I. de C.V.

"Furthermore, Chile's early departure will create a commercial window from February to April, primarily covered by Mexico and Morocco. It looks to be a promising season for Mexico, without a doubt," Varela stated, emphasizing the geographical proximity as a key advantage over other sources.

Mexico primarily produces blueberries during two seasons: Autumn and spring, with spring being the more significant in terms of volume. "In autumn, we face direct competition from Peruvian peak production, but in spring, Mexico's volume is much higher," he explained. This seasonality enables Mexico to establish a strong market position before the start of the domestic seasons in the United States.

© Berries Paradise S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Peru remains a benchmark in international competition thanks to its swift growth and genetic advancements. "Peru has significantly sped up its varietal change, while Mexico still has some progress to make in this area," Varela noted. Some regions still use traditional varieties that, although productive, don't always meet current market expectations.

"Flavor must be one of the main drivers, but it must be paired with productivity," he emphasized. Some new varieties take more time to reach commercial yields, which calls for medium-term investments that directly affect demand. "If the industry keeps investing in varietal development, the consumption trend will continue to grow."

© Berries Paradise S.A.P.I. de C.V.

"From a market perspective, demand for blueberries remains strong, especially in the United States, where per capita consumption is around 1.3 kilos per year. The success of the blueberry has been to build sustained demand over time," Varela stated.

Prices have remained stable despite increased global supply. "We haven't seen steep falls, helping growers maintain returns and invest," he concluded.

