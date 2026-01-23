Waikiki melon wins the Flavor of the Year for the first time in Spain and for the third time in Portugal

Waikiki melon, Flavor of the Year for the first time in Spain and for the third time in Portugal

The exotic Waikiki melon, created by Semillas Fitó with help from its network of producer partners, has earned the prestigious Flavor of the Year award in Spain for the first time. It has also received this recognition in Portugal for the third year in a row.

This award is among the most prestigious recognitions in the agri-food industry, evaluated by an impartial panel of actual consumers and supported by analyses from specialized external laboratories that assess sensory satisfaction.

"This seal holds special significance as it is awarded by consumers themselves. We are excited that Waikiki resonates with them, and it motivates us to keep innovating and delivering a fresh, exotic, and delicious experience to more homes," stated José Cárdenas, Brand Manager of Semillas Fitó's Waikiki melon.

© Semillas Fitó S.A.U.Sergio Jimenez (left), Business Innovation Planner of Jimbrofresh, and José Cárdenas (right), Brand Manager of Semillas Fitó's Waikiki melon, after the awards ceremony.

The jury unanimously praised the melon's high quality, its well-balanced natural flavor, aromatic richness, and its smooth, crunchy, and juicy texture. These attributes have set Waikiki apart from the other tested products. "This success is the result of years of genetic improvement and innovation by Semillas Fitó and its strategic partners," Cárdenas stated.

The consumers who participated in the tasting highlighted Waikiki's attractive external appearance, its uniform color, and its appetizing appearance, which make it stand out both on the shelf and at the table.

Waikiki is not a typical melon. "Its pearly white skin and vibrant salmon-colored flesh set it apart from usual varieties, providing a distinctive juiciness and aroma that evoke tropical feelings. Its bold, refreshing flavor, with hints of vanilla, appeals to a wide range of consumers, even those who don't typically eat melon," Cárdenas said.

Waikiki's journey in the Portuguese market has been notably impressive: it is now recognized by 50% of Portuguese consumers and has a strong presence in the country's leading distribution networks, thanks to its partnership with production partner Planície Verde.

"This award also honors Jimbofresh International, a major partner in launching and growing Waikiki in the Spanish and Northern European markets. Their expertise in production and marketing has been crucial in introducing this exotic fruit to a broader audience, aiding consumers in discovering and appreciating a unique addition to the fruit selection," Cárdenas stressed.

Besides its unique flavor, Waikiki is establishing itself as a year-round, value-added option. This is possible through counter-seasonal production strategies in collaboration with partners across various regions, ensuring its constant presence on shelves and integration into modern culinary trends.

For more information:

Semillas Fitó

Tel: +34 648 128 243

Email: [email protected]

www.semillasfito.es