"China is a major market for Australian grapes, there is always a very good demand for them."

Chinese importer/ exporter RiverKing International has blueberries from the Yunan Province in southwestern China at the moment. Oliver Peng from the company said that these are a Sekoya variety.

© Riverking International

"The blueberries from Yunan are available from October to May from the southwest and from July to August from the northeast of the province," said Oliver.

"There is very good demand as always for blueberries, but the price is not as high as last year's, as there are much bigger volumes available this year."

The majority of the Yunan blueberry production goes to the retailers.

© Riverking International

Australian Grapes

Riverking International also has the first arrivals of Australian table grapes.

"The first airfreight early Sweet Globe already landed in Guangzhou on 19th Jan and sold out at 280 RMB for 4.5kg," said Oliver.

"So far, we have received the Ivory variety by air, and Rali are on the way by sea, but there is not much Sweet Globe available at the moment."

"The fruit size and quality look very satisfying this season, eating quality is excellent as per our visit. China is a major market for Australian grapes, and there is always a very good demand for them."

For more information:

Oliver Peng

Riverking International

Tel: +86 130 5514 2486

[email protected]

www.riverking.cn