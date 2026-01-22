"This is our first season supplying Shine Muscat to Costco U.S. through export programs"

The Korean grape season generally runs from late summer through to autumn, roughly September to November, depending on the region and variety. Shine Muscat grapes are typically available from late August (greenhouse production) through December, although due to increasingly fluctuating weather conditions, the season has become shorter and less predictable in recent years.

"Overall, growing conditions have been unstable this season, with some abnormal seasonal challenges such as temperature fluctuations and much longer rainfall periods than in previous years," explains Nick Lee from Daemyung Farms. "We believe grape quality is highly dependent on precise orchard management, so growers focus heavily on Brix level, firmness, and appearance. This season, we have continued to prioritize strict quality control."

© Daemyung Farms

"Our main grape variety is Shine Muscat. We also handle other Korean table grape varieties such as Kyoho, and new varieties like applemuscat, depending on the program and market demand, but Shine Muscat remains our primary focus."

Grapes are one of the most popular fruits in Korea, and there is particularly strong demand for premium table grapes. Shine Muscat is positioned as a premium fruit in Korea and is widely popular in retail, gifting, and premium fruit shops. Shine Muscat is currently the most popular premium grape variety in Korea, especially because of its sweetness, crisp texture, and convenience, seedless with edible skin.

"Our main export markets include the U.S. and key Asian markets such as Taiwan. China has significantly influenced Southeast Asia in terms of pricing; however, retailers in South Asia are still maintaining stable orders with us.

© Daemyung Farms

In most cases, Daemyung Farms' shipments are done by sea freight to support stable volume and pricing. For special programs or urgent promotional timing, air shipments may be considered, depending on customer needs.

Korean Shine Muscat is generally considered a specialty premium grape in the U.S. due to its high sweetness, unique flavor profile, and premium positioning.

"This is our first season supplying Shine Muscat to Costco U.S. through export programs, and we are continuing to expand this business as demand grows. Our goal is to build a stable, long-term export program, not only seasonal shipments. Through this program, we have proven our competitiveness in both execution and quality performance, including our operational experience and performance — we have demonstrated our capability as a reliable partner. Following these results, we are now in active discussions for further expansion."

"We have supplied retailers through partners based in New York, where premium fruit programs are suitable. The successful performance of our Costco U.S. program has created new momentum for expansion. Following this season's results, we are now in discussions with Costco in two additional countries and other U.S. retailers."

