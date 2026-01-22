“Tomato oversupply is creating an export push in Bangladesh”

Bangladeshi tomato growers are currently battling familiar oversupply gluts, crashing farm-gate prices to Tk 4-5/kg while urban retail stalls at Tk 35-40/kg, says Md. Irfan of R S Enterprise. "Breakthrough exports like the first refrigerated container to Malaysia carrying 66 MT lend hope as domestic markets stay overwhelmed with production from Rajshahi and Bagerhat hubs."

Irfan emphasizes how a growing national focus on international tomato trade can ensure fair returns for farmers facing storage gaps that left fields unharvested or tomatoes fed to cattle last season. "Rajshahi's winter trade alone generates Tk 100 crore (US$9.1 million) annually through local chains and produces high-yield premium varieties like Bahubali, Beautiful-2, Bipul Plus, PM-1220, and Mintu Super. Their superior taste and texture enable contract farming with processors like PRAN. Organized linkages are upgrading quality for value-added lines, though cold storage gaps keep volatility high despite steady bazaar demand."

© RS Enterprise

R S Enterprise exports Cherry, Round, and Plum varieties that meet strict specifications: "These varieties are naturally ripened, vibrant red, offering firmness, pesticide-safe, and disease-free benefits along with optimal shelf-life. Sorted, graded and packed in ventilated cartons, we ship reliably from Chittagong and Mongla ports to supermarkets, wholesalers and processors across India, Nepal, UAE, Qatar and Southeast Asia," Irfan explains.

Prices rose 5-8% week-on-week and 10-12% year-on-year for export grades, mainly driven by quality gains and international demand, according to him. "Domestic gluts persist, but Malaysia's entry and year-round poly shade greenhouse farming are expected to diversify avenues. Bangladesh is also investing in cold-chain logistics and traceability to build buyer trust in high-value channels."

Winter exports extend to cabbage, radish, green peas, mung beans, sweet pumpkin, and mixed vegetables, with potatoes running year-round. "Structural challenges like limited processing and storage continue to cap profitability," Irfan highlights, predicting a stable market in the coming weeks for both bazaars and export partners.

For more information:

Md Irfan

R S Enterprise

Tel: +880 1727 666 065

Email: [email protected]

www.r-senterprise.com