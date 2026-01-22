“60% of the long-term pear storage chambers have been opened”

Greek pear stocks are extremely limited this year, due to the damage suffered by production from the severe frost last spring. However, this has not been accompanied by uninterrupted strong demand for the small volumes available.

© ASEPOP Tirnavos

Mr. Lampros Delas, president of the agricultural cooperative ASEPOP Tirnavos, notes: "The market is moving as it has throughout 2025. Smoothly, but without strong activity. The high prices of the limited pear volumes are making demand rather hesitant. Nevertheless, at least in the domestic market, there is a 10% increase in product flow compared to the Christmas and New Year holiday period. This was expected, as consumers were prioritizing meat purchases at that time."

"Nevertheless, the flow of orders has not been entirely continuous. Due to the low volumes, we avoided committing to supply programs that would deprive our regular customers of product, such as those in Romania," Mr. Delas adds, stressing that this is the choice made this year by all Greek pear traders.

© ASEPOP Tirnavos

As regards the development of stocks, he notes: "All sizes are available. The long-term cold storage chambers are being opened gradually in order to release the still unsorted product. At the moment, 60% of these chambers have been opened, and I believe the rest will open by March. We are selling cautiously, and prices are being maintained at satisfactory levels."

One of the main markets for ASEPOP Tirnavos products is Bulgaria, which, as of this year, belongs to the eurozone. "With the limited pear volumes available this year, we cannot yet say whether this change creates a more favorable environment for us or not. We will have to wait until the summer, with the sales of peaches and nectarines, to see the impact of this change," the president of the Greek cooperative states.

© ASEPOP Tirnavos

Finally, he notes that road and customs points blockades with tractors do not have a serious impact on pear movement: "A few hours' delay in product delivery obviously does not affect product quality, nor our planning. There has been a 10% increase in road transport costs, but this is manageable by the market and, in any case, does not burden us."

