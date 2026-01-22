Michigan fruit crops face cold temperatures in January

A cold weather event is forecast for Friday and Saturday mornings, January 23 and 24, with overnight temperatures expected to fall below seasonal averages across large parts of Michigan. In some locations, minimum temperatures are projected to approach or drop below −10 degrees Fahrenheit (−23.3 degrees Celsius). These conditions have raised questions about possible effects on fruit buds and longer-term implications for the upcoming growing season.

© MSU

Cold injury in perennial fruit crops is generally linked to specific temperature thresholds rather than gradual exposure. Buds and woody tissues can tolerate low temperatures down to defined limits, below which damage may occur rapidly. These tolerance levels differ by crop, variety, and dormancy status. Comparing forecast temperatures with known lethal temperature ranges provides a clearer basis for assessing potential risk.

Under mid-winter conditions in Michigan, dormant fruit buds typically withstand low temperatures within established historical ranges when plants are fully acclimated. Based on current forecasts, widespread injury is not expected for most fruit crops, as buds remain dormant. However, there is potential for localized damage in colder areas or in sites with limited cold air drainage.

Growers are advised to review conditions following the cold event to determine whether injury has occurred. Evaluation methods include examining buds and woody tissue for damage indicators once temperatures moderate. Information on assessing cold injury, including bud dissection techniques and crop-specific tolerance thresholds, is available through Michigan State University Extension.

After the event, recorded minimum temperatures from nearby weather stations can be checked using the Michigan State University Enviroweather overnight temperature summary. This allows growers to compare observed lows with known tolerance levels for individual crops.

Additional information on weather patterns and deviations from normal conditions is available through the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, the NOAA U.S. Climate Normals, the NOAA Climate Normals Quick Access Page, and the Midwest Regional Climate Center.

For more information:

Michigan State University

Tel: +1 888 678 3464

www.canr.msu.edu