Vietnamese cherry prices fall after import volumes rise

Cherry prices in Vietnam have declined sharply this season after importers increased volumes following shortages last year, while demand has not kept pace. Importers supplying fruit from Australia, New Zealand, and the United States are currently offering large cherries at around VND900,000 per kilogram, equivalent to US$34.27. This compares with prices of around VND2 million per kilogram last year, or approximately US$76.13.

Retailers have been forced to reduce prices due to slower movement. A fruit vendor in Ho Chi Minh City, identified as Hoa, said that strong demand for U.S. cherries last season led her to purchase larger volumes this year, but sales have been weaker than expected. "Supply has increased, but demand has yet to match it, forcing sellers to reduce prices."

Lower prices are also visible in organised retail. At chains such as MM Mega Market and Go!, Australian cherries are currently selling at VND250,000 to VND400,000 per kilogram, equivalent to approximately US$9.52 to US$15.24, down from about VND500,000 per kilogram last year, or roughly US$19.04, when products were frequently sold out.

According to another Ho Chi Minh City trader, Nguyen Thi Hang, competition in the imported fruit segment has intensified this year due to higher inflows, particularly of cherries, apples, kiwifruit, and grapes.

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable imports reached US$3 billion last year, an increase of 24 per cent compared with 2024. At the same time, the global cherry supply has expanded. In Chile, the world's largest cherry exporter, the planted area is estimated to have increased by 4.6 per cent to 80,000 hectares in the 2025/26 season. As a result, production rose by 6.7 per cent to 730,000 tons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The combination of higher supply and stable demand in key markets has led to price pressure across multiple destinations, including Vietnam.

